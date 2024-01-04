'Pit bull type' dog menaces campers in caravan park

A roaming dog has been seized after menacing campers and attacking pets at Mortlake Caravan Park as Moyne Shire Council announces a crackdown on troublesome dogs.
The incident in the caravan park made it into a negative review on a "grey nomads" camping website with many commenters saying it reflected poorly on the park management. The dog attacked and injured two other dogs belonging to caravan park visitors, requiring veterinary intervention, according to the post.
Moyne Shire Council runs the Mortlake Caravan Park and a spokesperson clarified that the problem dog had entered after roaming from a neighbouring property.
"Council is aware of the issues raised - an unrestrained dog entered the caravan park from the township. Local laws officers attended, and the incident report has been completed - this is a timely reminder for all people to ensure their dogs are appropriately restrained and not wandering and our local laws team are increasing patrols," the spokesperson wrote on Facebook.
The spokesperson told The Standard the dog had been seized by council rangers, who were conducting an investigation into the incident. It is possible the dog will be destroyed. The spokesperson said the canine was one of three in Mortlake that were in the process of being classified as a "menacing dog" under the Domestic Animals Act 1994.
A council can declare a dog "menacing" if it bites a person or other animal, or if it rushes at or chases a person. "Rush at" means the dog has approached a person within three metres in an aggressive manner, snarling, growling, or raising its hackles.
Once it has declared a dog "menacing", a council can require the owner to muzzle and restrain the dog whenever it is outside the owner's premises. The owner must also microchip the dog and notify the council within 24 hours if the dog goes missing, changes ownership, or changes address.
The dog seized after the caravan park incident has appeared several times on the Mortlake Community Noticeboard Facebook page with concerned residents saying it is on the loose and asking the owner to capture it.
Mortlake resident Ron Vulling posted about the dog in late 2022. He uploaded a security camera picture of the animal along with a demand the owner collect it.
"To whomever owns this dog... It frightened my wife who was also in the backyard. I have seen this dog roaming around Scott Street on numerous occasions and it needs to be STOPPED. The owner of this dog needs to take responsibility and keep it secured. Next time I might not be so nice!"
Mr Vulling said he'd had several run-ins with the dog.
"That dog's come on to my property several months ago. It tried to jump my tall ornamental gate and my wife found it hanging there. It had ripped its guts open," Mr Vulling said.
"She had no chance of getting it off, but she bailed up a couple of tradies who were passing by and they managed to pull it off.
"Then the ranger turned up but the dog had gone off to lick its wounds."
Mr Vulling said he generally didn't mind dogs being out and about in Mortlake but that particular dog was a concern.
"You still see other dogs sniffing around but this was a type of pit bull, a big dog," he said.
"If you go and look at the owner's house, the whole front porch is covered in broken glass because the damn dog would jump out the window, smashing straight through the glass."
Mr Vulling said the dog appeared to be some kind of pit bull. American pit bull terriers are a restricted breed in Victoria. The council said it was investigating whether the dog was a restricted breed.
Owners of restricted breed dogs are required to notify the council and ensure the dog cannot escape the owner's premises. If a restricted breed dog kills a person the owner faces up to 10 years in jail, or five years if the dog endangers someone's life.
Moyne Shire said it would increase ranger patrols as reports of wandering dogs and dog attacks spiked over summer. Acting chief executive officer Jodie McNamara asked owners to ensure their pets were restrained and not wandering but said incidents had decreased in 2023.
"In 2023 there were 13 reported dog attacks across Moyne with five in both Port Fairy and Mortlake. The figure was down from 21 in 2022," Ms McNamara said
She said there were 91 reports of "dogs at large" in 2023 which was down from 145 in 2022.
"It is encouraging the numbers are indicating a decrease, however, we need to ensure that as a community we keep this momentum going," she said.
Ms McNamara confirmed three Mortlake dogs were in the process of being declared "menacing".
"Council undertakes thorough investigations before making a declaration and we don't make these decisions lightly but they are necessary to ensure safety for the wider community," she said.
"We run a 24-hour service to respond to animal attacks and investigate any dog attacks reported as a priority as well as reports of dogs showing aggressive tendencies.
"In terms of compliance, council can seize dogs involved in an attack which results in serious injury and will issue infringements and summons where necessary.
"Our local laws officers patrol the shire regularly and we would encourage people to report any instances of dog attacks or dogs at large to our local laws team so we can take appropriate action."
