'Unprecedented demand' for mentors who give a helping hand to city kids

More mentors are needed to meet "unprecedented demand" from Warrnambool students.
Standing Tall program coordinator Matty Stewart said a mixture of factors including the COVID-19 pandemic and societal issues were driving an increased need to support kids' wellbeing.
"If we could have 300 mentors tomorrow, I reckon we'd have 300 kids," he said.
"There's just no ceiling. Unfortunately there's a lot of mental health, issues in society and extra pressure as well which is filtering down to the kids.
"Coming off the back of the pandemic especially, there are a lot more kids in need of attention and care. Their mental health is just not as good as it was and they need more support.
"We work really closely with wellbeing teams in schools who identify kids they think might need a little bit of extra help or assistance.
"That's how we pick the kids, we work with mentors to match them up based on similar interests or hobbies.
"They want help with everything from general day to day life to friend groups, fitting in and troubles at home. Things which people sometimes don't know about."
He said the program had grown from having six mentors 13 years ago to 84 at its peak, but like other volunteer-run organisations those numbers took a big hit during COVID-19.
"During the pandemic we dropped our numbers back and the last 12 to 18 months have been all about building our numbers back up," Mr Stewart said.
He said the organisation wanted to have about 80 to 100 mentors in the next 18 months in order to meet growing demand and interest from areas outside of the city.
The program is currently delivered at the Merri River School, Warrnambool College and Brauer College.
