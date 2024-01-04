Pickleball association joins growing number of clubs calling for upgrades to city stadium

The president of Warrnambool's pickleball association has joined calls for an upgrade to the city's outdated stadium.
The association has 130 members and is set to hold its first ever tournament in February.
President Dave Watson said the sport was proving very popular and there were already 150 entries from across the state, South Australia and a few from Queensland.
Mr Watson said the association shared the courts with other users at the stadium.
He said the clubs, which include basketball, netball, pickleball, volleyball and badminton, worked very well together.
Stadium management also ensure the clubs have access to the facilities when they needed to, Mr Watson said.
However, Mr Watson said the associations were all growing and the stadium wasn't big enough to accommodate them.
"All the clubs at The Arc stadium work really well together," Mr Watson said.
"But it's getting really busy.
"Basketball is huge and is always growing. The stadium really needs some money spent on it given the size of Warrnambool and the interest in sport."
Mr Watson said he believed the outdoor netball courts could be utilised as additional undercover space.
"The outdoor netball courts - in their current condition - are underutilised," he said.
"It would be great to get some more space for all the clubs."
Mr Watson's comments come after the general manager of the Warrnambool Basketball Association told The Standard it had to turn new players away due to a lack of space at the stadium.
It has been 22 years since the new stadium was opened on Caramut Road and users say little has changed.
Basketball association general manager Jack Huxtable said many of the club's squad teams didn't even train at The Arc and used school facilities instead simply because they couldn't get access to the stadium.
He said it was "definitely" time for an upgrade of the outdated facility.
"We definitely need upgrades," Mr Huxtable said.
"We're growing at a fast rate as well where we're now actually turning away players and participants simply because we don't have the room."
The Arc experienced record usage in 2023.
The council's recently released draft annual report showed the stadium had its biggest year yet.
Usage for the 2022-23 financial year was the highest at the facility since it opened in 2001, and up 41 per cent on the year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut the facility for the better part of two years.
The number of visitors to the stadium in the past year was 145,000.
