The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Pickleball association joins growing number of clubs calling for upgrades to city stadium

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
January 4 2024 - 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sporting clubs have called for an upgrade to the city's sporting stadium.
Sporting clubs have called for an upgrade to the city's sporting stadium.

The president of Warrnambool's pickleball association has joined calls for an upgrade to the city's outdated stadium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.