Charged man bailed with strict conditions to not consume alcohol

A Warrnambool man has been released on bail with strict conditions after allegedly breaching a court order.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Jayden Bishop, 25, now of Hopetoun Road, successfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 4.
He's been charged with breaching a court order and causing criminal damage.
Mr Bishop has also been assessed as suitable to take part in the court integrated services program, which supports people on bail to access services.
He had to show compelling reasons to be granted bail because he's been convicted of offences in the past 10 years.
Bail was not opposed by police after Mr Bishop was able to come up with a suitable address, which was offered by a friend in Hopetoun Road.
Lawyer Lucy Tribe said her client had been heavily affected by alcohol at the time of the alleged offending.
His bail conditions include Mr Bishop not consume alcohol or illicit drugs, not attend at licensed premises and report to the Warrnambool police station on Mondays and Fridays.
He was bailed to appear back in court on February 5 and warned by a magistrate breaching the court orders would result in him being arrested and held in custody.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.