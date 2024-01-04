Police raid metro home, two charged with stealing Koroit vehicles

Two people have been arrested after Warrnambool police detectives raided a suburban Melbourne Broadmeadows property on Wednesday, January 3.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Police have been involved in an ongoing investigation into the theft of two vehicles and other items at Koroit's Irvings Lane on Friday, December 1.
Detective Sergeant Matthew Laxton, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, confirmed a search warrant was executed at Broadmeadows.
"Detectives from Warrnambool executed a search warrant at a Broadmeadows address on Wednesday, January 3," he said.
"Two people were arrested in relation to burglary, theft and thefts of vehicles.
"They were interviewed and charged with those offences, before being released on bail to appear at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a later date."
Detective Sergeant Laxton said tools and household items from the Koroit burglary were recovered in the suburban Melbourne police raid.
"The vehicles are still outstanding, they're still missing," he said.
"Inquiries are continuing. A third male was also arrested on Thursday and he's assisting police with our inquiries.
"The investigation is ongoing."
Two cars were stolen from Koroit when intruders broke into a Koroit home and stole two sets of keys.
No one was home when the break-in happened on Friday, December 1, between 5pm and 7pm.
Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson said at that time tools and computer equipment were also stolen from the Irvings Lane address and the cars were driven from the address.
One vehicle was a black 2005 Holden ClubSport and the other was a white 2009 Mitsubishi Triton.
In the days following the theft, the owner of the vehicles was scammed for $480.
He reported that after widespread social media coverage his cars were reportedly found.
He told police he was contacted by someone purporting to be from a towing company.
The person who contacted him described his vehicles in great detail and said they would be delivered home on Monday, December 4, at a cost of $480.
The man paid the money and only later realised that it was a scam.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.