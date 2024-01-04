The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Division one club backs in 'talented' youth after coaching departure

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
January 4 2024 - 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Blacker, pictured last season, will coach out the rest of the season for Mortlake. Picture by Sean McKenna
Steve Blacker, pictured last season, will coach out the rest of the season for Mortlake. Picture by Sean McKenna

It will be business as usual when Mortlake takes to the field on Saturday, January 6 in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one competition despite a change in coaching structure for the remainder of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.