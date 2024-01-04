Many hands make light work as Surf T Surf summer tradition rolls on

THE saying 'many hands make light work' rings true when it comes to Warrnambool's long-standing fun run.
Surf T Surf organiser James Bryon, who is in his second year overseeing the event, said the community feel was one of the reasons he decided to jump onboard.
"People get things done. A fellow by the name of Doug Duffy, he goes and puts out all the tables for the water stations the morning of," he said.
"He's been doing that for years. Another fella by the name of Nathan Adams - he's not going to be here for the first time - but he's been helping and setting up for years.
"Lots of people have been involved for a long time."
Byron, 46, has only run in the event once - when he was a teenager before he moved to Melbourne - but has helped out on numerous occasions before moving away and since returning to the south-west.
"I've been there at the finish line cutting the timing chips for people's shoes," he said.
The Allansford-based father-of-three, who works at Fonterra in Cobden, will step down as race organiser after the 2024 edition but will remain involved in coming years.
"It's been an experience for myself. I took it on as a bit of a challenge, just to improve my skills with organising," he said.
"I have learned a lot of skills I would have never thought to do."
People can register for the four events - the 10km run, 6km run, 6km walk and 3km lap of the lake - on Friday, January 5 and Saturday, January 6 ahead of the Surf T Surf on Sunday, January 7.
Bryon anticipates upwards for 850 people will take part in the Surf T Surf which is now in its 41st year.
"Last year was about the 830-mark and we had 340-something in our marquee event, the Sungold 10km, which was awesome," he said.
Handing out flyers in the caravan parks is one way organisers help boost numbers.
"A lot of the tourists don't potentially know about an activity until they get to Warrnambool so the fact we go through the caravan parks helps with a fair few people and holidaymakers who go 'I want to go for a bit of a jog around on a Sunday morning'," Byron said.
"We try and pick up those people who want something to do while they're in Warrnambool."
People can register at the Warrnambool Friday night markets between 4.30pm to 8pm and on Saturday at Lake Pertobe from 10am to 2.30pm.
The 10km runners will be the first to start from Lake Pertobe at 8am Sunday.
