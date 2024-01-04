The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Many hands make light work as Surf T Surf summer tradition rolls on

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 4 2024 - 12:44pm, first published 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surf T Surf organiser James Byron is hoping people throw their support behind the run and walk categories on January 7. Picture by Sean McKenna
Surf T Surf organiser James Byron is hoping people throw their support behind the run and walk categories on January 7. Picture by Sean McKenna

THE saying 'many hands make light work' rings true when it comes to Warrnambool's long-standing fun run.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help