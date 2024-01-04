The Standard
Woman threatened with death just moments after accused man's release

By Jessica Howard
Updated January 4 2024 - 1:32pm, first published 11:19am
A Warrnambool man allegedly texted a protected person and threatened to kill her within 30 minutes of his release on bail.

