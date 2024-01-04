Woman threatened with death just moments after accused man's release

A Warrnambool man allegedly texted a protected person and threatened to kill her within 30 minutes of his release on bail.
The 36-year-old man was arrested on December 28, 2023 at 9.40pm and charged with breaching an intervention order.
He was released on bail and within half-an-hour he allegedly texted the victim and made threats to kill her.
Police allege the man was quickly re-arrested and was charged with another four alleged offences, including making threats to kill, breaching a family violence intervention order, breaching bail and committing an indictable offence on bail.
The man appeared remotely in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on January 4, 2024 via video-link from the city's police station cells.
Lucy Tribe, representing the man, said the case was likely to resolve to a plea of guilty but some charges needed to be negotiated with a police prosecutor.
She asked the court for an adjournment until January 15, which was granted.
The man was remanded in custody again until that date.
Warrnambool's rate of family violence has been well above the state average for five consecutive years.
Crime Statistics data from the year ending September 2023 showed the number of incidents in the city increased 11 per cent from the year before.
The most common age group affected by family violence in Warrnambool was between 25 and 44.
