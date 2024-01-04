Letters: 'We deserve better political representation'

The recent extraordinary claim by Dan Tehan that Anthony Albanese released the refugees should be widely recognised for the big lie it was.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Most of us know that the independent High Court ordered their release and the cynical and calculated misrepresentation of that by Mr Tehan demonstrates the desperation of the current opposition.
As voters in Wannon we deserve much better representation than the current member provides and the next election in early 2025 will give us the opportunity to make the necessary change.
Tony Delaney, Warrnambool
Contrary to Timber Towns Victoria president Karen Stephens' opinion, there is plenty of evidence to support the cessation of native forest logging ("Fears native timber logging ban could end industry" The Standard, January 2).
Ending native logging protects wildlife, preserves our water, reduces the risk of bushfires, and provides a huge carbon store to combat climate change. With the additional tourism benefits, intact forests offer far greater economic value than the value of these trees as timber and pulp products.
Producing 14 times more usable wood per hectare than native forests, plantation timber is the way forward.
Amy Hiller, Kew
Thousands of scientists have been warning repeatedly that human induced climate change should be taken extremely seriously. Scientists have noted world climatic changes, some times devastating, are now taking place up to 50 times quicker than those recorded before in the past history of the earth.
The answer does appear to be quite simple because all that is necessary is to stop burning fossil fuels to create energy and human-induced climate change becomes, in large part, a problem solved. The reality of the situation is though that many world corporations are earning massive profits being involved with using fossil fuels to create energy and show little intent in forgoing the resulting massive earnings, regardless of the terrible damage they are inflicting upon millions of people across the world.
In my opinion only urgently needed Federal Government intervention can solve this problem.
Brain Measday, Kingswood, SA
The Standard prefers letters to be less than 250 words, preference is given to shorter contributions. Letters must include the author's name, address and contact phone number for verification purposes. Letters are published on our website standard.net.au and in print.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.