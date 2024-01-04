New Rebels footballer flying after overcoming serious injury setback

NEW Greater Western Victoria Rebels footballer Sam Marris knows too well the frustrations of an enforced stint on the sidelines.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The South Warrnambool teenager spent 12 weeks as a spectator during the 2023 Hampden league season after he suffered a bi-lateral stress reaction to the fifth-metatarsals in his feet.
"It was both feet which is unusual. We kind of mucked around a bit trying to find a diagnosis," Marris told The Standard.
"I ended up getting the MRI done finally and sure enough it was stressies (stress fractures)."
Marris, 16, said there was discomfort which morphed into pain the longer the injury persisted.
"Once it got more constant, it got to the stage where I couldn't really walk pain-free," he said.
"I played round four against Hamilton and came off in the fourth quarter because they were terrible - I couldn't kick or run.
"That is where I thought 'there is something pretty wrong'. It was uncomfortable but once I had a stint on the sidelines it was a bit better."
The wingman was relieved to avoid surgery and returned in time to be part of the Roosters' under 16 finals tilt.
"It was a lot of time off my feet, in the pool and a slow build up back into running but I got there in the end," Marris said.
Now he's just three months out from his first Coates Talent League season after earning a spot on the Greater Western Victoria Rebels under 18 boys' roster.
The Emmanuel College student, who works casually at Ozmosis in Warrnambool, was selected as a bottom-age prospect for the AFL talent pathway program.
"I was away for the first trial match. I only played in one of them so I was a bit surprised to be in it but I was really stoked," Marris said.
The Richmond fan, whose favourite players are Brisbane wingman Hugh McCluggage "because he's from South" and Fremantle midfielder and two-time Brownlow Medallist Nat Fyfe, doesn't have to look far for advice.
Dad Leigh played in four premierships and five losing grand finals for South Warrnambool while uncles Steve and Justin were also highly respected south-west footballers.
"There was a bit of success in the '90s for South," Marris said.
"Dad's been lots of help. I probably should listen to his advice a bit more but he's been really good with his guidance over the years.
"He's had a lot of experience in the game and played a lot of games up at South and played a lot of good footy, so I probably should soak him up a bit more than I do."
Marris said he wanted to add more facets to his game - an area his father excelled.
The teenager likes to use his speed, two-way running and kicking to advantage on a wing.
"That is where I like to play the most, and I think it's where I play the best too," he said.
"Dad played a bit of everywhere in his career - he played on the half-back line early in his career and then was in the midfield and later in his career when he got a bit slow he was up forward.
"He was very versatile as a player which is something I want to bring to my game a bit more."
Marris, whose cousin Fraser also went through the Coates Talent League system as a teenager, likes to play golf with his dad, uncles and pa Yani too.
He has a handicap of 10 and enjoys hitting the Warrnambool course when he can.
"It's just a game we can all play together so I really enjoy it," Marris said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.