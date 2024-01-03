Memorial service being organised for popular missing teenager

A memorial service will be held for Lachlon 'Ranga' Humphries next Wednesday, January 10, at the Heywood Recreation Reserve.
Portland Funeral Services and Lachlon's family are organising the celebration of his life which will start at 2pm.
His family is inviting anyone wishing to attend to wear their rodeo gear or football team colours.
Portland and district police members are expected to attend the memorial service.
Lauchlon Humphries, 14, was playing in rock pools with another 15-year-old south-west boy about 7pm on December 19, 2023, when pressure from a nearby blowhole caught them off guard.
They were swept under the waves, and while the 15-year-old was able to hold onto the rocks, the 14-year-old was swept below the surface.
An extensive search was conducted but no sign of the youth was found.
