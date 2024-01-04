'We better get a crack on': Race to finish town's $15.6m upgrade in 12 months

There'll be no break in works on the $15.6 million revitalisation of Port Campbell this year as the council races to complete the project in 12 months.
It comes after an inability to secure contractors shortened the construction time frame of the project from up to two-and-a-half years.
As such, construction must occur from mid to late January through to the end of November, with no breaks possible for Easter or other peak visitor periods as initially planned.
Corangamite Shire coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said it was time to "crack on".
"We've got 12 months to complete this project to comply with our funding commitments and obligations," he said.
"We better get a crack on because we've had a later start than we expected through various problems but we're into it now."
Central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady said the project was "on-track".
"There's been some very clever application to manage some of the issues that have arisen but we're getting it there," she said.
"It's on-track as far as I'm aware, we've got a tightened time frame but I think we're going to make it and it's going to be an amazing outcome."
Some changes have been made to the design elements of the project in order to keep within budget and meet the intent of the scope of works.
Engagement with Heritage Victoria is underway to ensure the revised scope of works on the Headlands Trail meets the strict heritage requirements of the area.
The original plans did not meet heritage requirements as the existing road formation of the old Great Ocean Road must be retained.
The works would also be moved back from the cliffs to ensure visitor safety.
Feedback provided by the Community and Business Reference Group included concerns about formalising existing use of the car parking area, in particular on the southern cliff side of the road, which encouraged people onto the cliff area.
While nine car parking bays on either side of the road were planned, that would be revised to only allow parking on the north side.
A decision has also been made on the Great Ocean Road roundabout into Cairns Street.
It would be made into an exit-only roundabout, directing tourist traffic through to the main roads of the town.
The sequenced removal of the lower branches in the Lord Street south pines has also been approved after an independent arborist provided advice on the matter.
The branch lifting would allow the installation of the decks below.
Cr Vogels said that would benefit the health of the trees.
"The result from the works around the Norfolk pines will see an improved environment for the health of the pines into the future," he said.
"(It'll) fix a lot of the issues which have hampered the pines over the last 20 years, so that's a great outcome."
