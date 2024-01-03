'We'll be super competitive': Association not here to make up the numbers

South West Cricket's talented under 17 country week squad has no intentions of purely making up the numbers, according to highly-regarded mentor Matthew Love.
The association will head to the Warrnambool-based representative tournament full of confidence it can make an impact after an impressive showing in last year's carnival.
The country week carnival, to be run from January 8-12 features teams from Warrnambool, South West, Wimmera Mallee, Horsham, Portland and Hamilton.
"I'm really excited about what the lads can produce during the country week. From last year we've managed to maintain a lot of players and gain a few," Love said.
"We exceeded many expectations (last year), and had a couple of good wins along the way.
"Everyone loses a few players here and there but what's come up from the 15s and what we've maintained we'll be super competitive."
The South West side, to be captained by Heytesbury Princetown's Ryan Mottram, features a strong mix of talented players including the likes of Pomborneit's Gavin Reynolds and Cobden's Campbell Walsh who were part of the Western Waves' under 16 boys side.
Love - a former coach of Greenvale Kangaroos in Victorian Premier Cricket and captain of Brierly-Christ Church's WDCA division one premiership team - said Mottram, alongside leaders in Cobden's Jonty Robertson and Bookaar's Wilba Cheesman - were up for the challenge.
"Ryan played in the Warrnambool comp and is a bottom-ager so he shows a lot of leadership qualities," he said.
"He's got some real talent with his leadership skills but he's going to be a real bonus as an inclusion on the field.
"He's got plenty of support along the way, he'll be great in the role.
"The squad itself was hard (to pick), you want to keep a nice balance, you don't want players that do the same thing.
"You've got to have players who can manipulate strike, stroke players, hitters so it came down to some tough decisions and with the ball you need a mix of spinners, quicks, not just medium pacers who do the same thing.
"All country week selectors need to make these tough calls but we're happy with them. There's plenty of talent within the squad."
The decorated local cricketer who is now based in Camperdown said there was no ceiling on what the group could achieve throughout the week.
"For me, my philosophy is enjoyment first and if we play well we'll enjoy ourselves so we'll take each day at a time and try and rack up some early wins and get some momentum," he said.
"We know the Warrnambool sides are fairly strong but we'll try really hard to match it with them."
South West under 17 squad: Ryan Mottram (captain, Heytesbury Princetown); Jonty Robertson (Cobden); Wilba Cheeseman (Bookaar); Henry Carroll (Ecklin); Parker Walsh (Cobden); Campbell Walsh (Cobden); Finn Tolland (Pomborneit); Gavin Reynolds (Pomborneit); Eddie Walsh (Cobden); Cooper Herry (Bookaar); Tom Illingworth (Heytesbury Princetown); Cooper Beard (Cobden); Bradey Fratantaro (Cobden)
