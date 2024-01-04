Call for 'horror stories' in bid for accessible toilet in Warrnambool CBD

A Warrnambool disability advocate is calling for a more accessible public toilet in the CBD.
Dawn Whitehead, who was born with cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, is advocating for a central public toilet with a hoist to allow for more accessibility for residents when they're hitting the shops.
There are disabled toilets located near the corner of Koroit and Liebig streets and in the central Coles car park but they do not have a hoist.
There's a lifting machine at the Warrnambool Library in Kepler Street and at the Changing Places facility at Lake Pertobe but Tiaki support worker Jill Jacobsen said they were often too far for wheelchair users, especially if they had an accident while shopping or out for coffee.
Ms Jacobsen and Mrs Whitehead said a similar facility at the Koroit and Liebig streets toilet location, or somewhere nearby, would provide better accessibility for all residents.
The existing toilets at that location are often left in a dirty state, Ms Jacobsen said.
She said it would be great if the toilet block was upgraded and locked with a masters locksmith access key like the one at Lake Pertobe.
The key allows people living with a disability to unlock the toilet at any time.
Mrs Whitehead is collecting letters from residents calling on Warrnambool City Council to fund a CBD toilet.
She's hoping to collate the "horror stories" of those who could not access a nearby toilet before taking them to the council.
A council spokeswoman said it was committed to improving accessibility and liveability for all residents and visitors in Warrnambool.
"The Council Plan 2021-25 highlights that council strives to be an accessible city and is committed to improving physical and social accessibility to community services, facilities, places and precincts," she said.
"In 2023 council installed a changing places facility at Lake Pertobe and the new Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre which opened in 2022 also has a fully accessible toilet facility.
"Upgrade to infrastructure requires significant resourcing but council recognises the need and will continue to explore funding opportunities to improve provision of appropriate amenities across the municipality."
Mrs Whitehead, a former chief executive officer of advocacy group South West Speak Out, has for years used her talents - which have included acting and writing - to advocate for those living with a disability.
