Fatal head-on collision at eastern end of the Hamilton Highway

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a fatal crash on the Hamilton Highway on Wednesday night, January 3.
Two vehicles collided head-on while travelling near Stonehaven about 9pm, at the eastern end of the Hamilton Highway.
Victoria Police said in a statement two vehicles collided head-on about 10 kilometres west of Geelong and between Geelong and Inverleigh.
A child in one vehicle died at the accident scene.
The three other occupants in the same vehicle were all taken to hospital, a child with life-threatening injuries and a man and woman with serious injuries.
Two men in the second vehicle were also taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and one with minor injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be established and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, with footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
