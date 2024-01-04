'Underutilised': Could land with sweeping ocean views be used for housing?

A prime piece of "underutilised land" behind Warrnambool's showgrounds and south of Merri Crescent has been flagged as a potential location for more housing to ease the accommodation crisis.
Warrnambool City Council raised the idea during a meeting with Homes Victoria - the body charged with increasing the state's housing supply.
The VicTrack land - which boasts sweeping views of the ocean - is owned by the state government and has been used for grazing sheep. Part of Merri Street is being turned into additional car parking for the nearby hospital.
Some of the land is in the Midfield Meat buffer zone and can't be used.
But the council identified the rest as a potential location for more accommodation close to the hospital which has struggled to fill vacancies because of the city's housing crisis.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the discussions with Homes Victoria took place some time ago.
"They were looking for parcels of underutilised but state-owned land that could be used for housing. We've raised this as a potential site," Mr Mason said.
"We identified that as a parcel of land that appears to us to be underutilised.
"There has been no follow-up or subsequent action on that but we have raised that with them."
Mr Mason said the council had no plans for the land, and raising the issue with Housing Victoria was as far as the council took the idea.
He said part of the land - particularly near the showgrounds - fell within the buffer zone around Midfield Meats.
But he said there were existing houses nearby, and an Eccles Street site in Merrivale was being considered for a key worker housing project.
The council wrote a letter in support of the Eccles Street proposal, recognising the city needed more worker accommodation.
The future of that housing project is in the hands of the state government's planning minister Sonya Kilkenny who is yet to make a decision.
Midfield Meat unveiled the plans early in 2022 for a village of up to 200 cabin-style homes but the proposal bypassed the council and went straight to the state government for approval.
In July 2023, the minister had referred the planning scheme amendment to the Priority Projects Standing Advisory Committee for consideration.
The committee has now made a recommendation on the issue which is now back with the minister.
The multi-million-dollar project within walking distance of the Midfield Meat processing plant would be "like a Big4 caravan park for workers but there would be no caravans".
Built in four stages across 12 acres, it could include 221 modern cabin-style accommodation with basketball courts and a gym.
