The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Wunta committee turns to the community for ideas on festival's future

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
January 3 2024 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liebig Street was packed to the rafters despite the rain during the 2020 event, the last year the festival was held. Picture file
Liebig Street was packed to the rafters despite the rain during the 2020 event, the last year the festival was held. Picture file

The Wunta Fiesta committee is turning to the community to shape the future of the iconic Warrnambool event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.