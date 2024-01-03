Wunta committee turns to the community for ideas on festival's future

The Wunta Fiesta committee is turning to the community to shape the future of the iconic Warrnambool event.
On December 5, 2023, The Standard broke the news the committee had cancelled its 2024 event to shift its focus to 2025.
It was set to return to the city in a new location after a three-year hiatus.
Wunta Fiesta committee member Sophie Baulch said a survey was being conducted to ensure it delivered an event the community wanted.
"There's no point doing all this work for something the community's not interested in or would prefer to have something else," Ms Baulch said.
"If people do have comments or ideas feel free to pass them on because I'm not sure many people realise we are just a volunteer committee trying to do our best."
The survey includes questions about why people had attended in previous years and what they would like to see at the next event.
Ms Baulch said there was no closing date but the responses would be discussed at a workshop in February 2024.
The festival previously ran with a breakfast on Warrnambool's Civic Green and a street festival at night on the Friday, jazz in the botanic gardens on the Saturday and live music at Lake Pertobe on the Sunday.
It was set to run at the Warrnambool Racecourse in February 2024 before its cancellation.
The survey can be accessed here.
