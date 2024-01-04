Speed restrictions to run on city's train line for almost 100 days

Temporary speed restrictions will be in place on the Warrnambool line for a period of almost 100 days as V/Line continues its work to bring VLocitys to the region.
The speed restrictions will be in place on weekdays from Monday, January 15 to Friday, April 19, 2024.
Weekday trains to the city will depart up to six minutes earlier from Warrnambool, Sherwood Park and Terang stations.
Weekday trains from Southern Cross to Warrnambool will arrive approximately six minutes later.
Safety protection for workers and speed restrictions allow trains to run at the same time as the works.
A V/Line spokesman said while crews delivered critical upgrades the service was giving passengers "more certainty" in planning their journeys with the introduction of a temporary timetable.
"We thank passengers for their understanding as we work to balance operating passenger services with ensuring workers can also safely complete these critical upgrades at the same time," he said.
There will be changes to arrival and departure times for some services and passengers are encouraged to check the timetable before they travel.
There will be no changes to weekend services with trains to run as scheduled.
Changes to weekday trains to Melbourne departing from Warrnambool, Sherwood Park and Terang stations include the:
The following weekday trains to Warrnambool will arrive later:
You can see the temporary train timetable online or on request at staffed Warrnambool line stations.
The upgrades will ensure the crossings can detect the modern VLocity trains in the future.
Work is also progressing on the South Geelong to Waurn Ponds Duplication.
While the state government has failed to give an exact timeline on when the modern trains will run on the line, budget papers show the second stage is expected to be completed by mid-2024.
