Dogs seized after attack prior to sheep shooting

Police investigations into the shooting of a dozen sheep at Lismore continue, with the local council seizing two dogs after a separate incident.
Corangamite Shire Council manager of environment and emergency Lyall Bond confirmed there has been an attack on sheep in Lismore which led to the seizure of two dogs.
"Council are currently following the Domestic Animals Act in the management of this issue," he said this week.
"Council is not involved in a separate incident that occurred in Lismore involving a different property and sheep."
In that separate incident, which happened after the dog attack, police believe a high-powered rifle was used to shoot sheep at a property on the outskirts of Lismore.
Camperdown police Senior Sergeant Bill Caldow said he travelled to the property just south of Lismore twice in two days to conduct investigations.
He said six sheep were shot and killed between December 23 and 27 and another six were that badly injured they had to be euthanised.
"It's very concerning behaviour. We will be conducting patrols in the area," he said.
The property where the sheep were shot is inside the town's 80kmh speed restriction signs and just south of the Lismore Recreation Reserve.
Senior Sergeant Caldow said it was suspected a high-powered rifle was used to shoot the sheep and the offender or offenders had to go onto the property to commit the offences.
"This is very much an active investigation. We are vigorously pursuing a number of lines of inquiry. It's very concerning," he said.
"We are requesting that anyone with information contact the Camperdown police station on 55931000 or Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000."
Lismore police senior constable Peter McKissock is requesting anyone with information about the incident, or who saw a suspicious vehicle in the Lismore area, provide any information to police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The sheep have been valued at $100 each.
A police spokesman said the incident was highly unusual and police needed public assistance to try and solve the crime.
January 3:
Earlier: Police are investigating reports that someone shot 11 sheep on a farm property at Lismore.
It was reported to police between December 23 and December 27 an unknown person went onto a farm in the Lismore area and shot and killed five sheep and seriously injured six others.
The injured sheep were later euthanised.
