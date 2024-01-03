Life saving club president urges visitors to swim at patrolled beaches

A south-west surf life saving club president has made an impassioned plea to visitors.
Scott McKenzie, president of the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club, said it was concerning people ignored warning signs at dangerous beaches along the Great Ocean Road.
"There are signs at all those spots warning of dangerous surf and not to swim," Mr McKenzie said.
"But I think sometimes there's a bit of a lack of awareness of the dangers.
"Local people know the conditions and know not to swim at those beaches."
Mr McKenzie urged people to swim at the patrolled beach at Port Campbell.
"Swim between the flags at the patrolled beach at Port Campbell or the patrolled beach at Warrnambool," he said.
"We haven't had any rescues this summer and it would be pleasing if we could get through summer without any rescue call-outs."
Mr McKenzie's comments come after Warrnambool Surf Life Saving president John McNeil urged people to swim between the flags in the city.
Mr McNeil said he believed a lack of parking was leading to more people swimming further up the beach.
"We're doing everything we can to make an area safe for people to swim but people can't get to that area," Mr McNeil said.
"People swim where they can find a park."
Mr McNeil pleaded with people to swim between the flags and never swim alone.
The Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club tragically lost two members in a drowning on Easter Sunday in 2019.
Ross and Andy Powell died after their boat flipped as they tried to rescue a tourist in rough waters near the Twelve Apostles.
