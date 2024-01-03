Cool weather, cost of living factors in mixed bag of success for city tourism operators

A cooler summer than last year has resulted in a mixed bag of success for Warrnambool tourism operators
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
In December 2023 there were two days which reached a temperature of more than 30 - on December 8 the mercury hit 36C and on the 12th it hit 34.4C.
In addition to that, there were only three days in December when the temperature was higher than 25C.
In December 2022 there were two days when the mercury reached a high of 30C or over.
Additionally, there were five days when the temperature was above 25C.
Olde Maritime Motor Inn owner Raj Patel said he believed cool weather and the rising cost of living had contributed to a quieter summer than usual.
"Our bookings are down from last year," Mr Patel said.
"I think it's the cost of living - not as many people are travelling."
Mr Patel said he was usually booked out most nights over summer but this was not the case this season.
"We usually get a lot of inquiries - a lot of walk-ins, but each night we've had a few rooms left over," he said.
Mr Patel said Christmas and Boxing Day were busy, with a lot of international visitors booking in - including a large number of Indian tourists.
Despite the quieter summer, Mr Patel said 2023 had been an extremely busy one for the business.
"The business is going really well - we've had a busy year and we've just spent $400,000 on new bathrooms for all the rooms," Mr Patel said.
The motel is also booked out in late January due to back-to-back speedway meetings in the city.
Mahogany Motel owner Marty Williams said he had been extremely busy over summer.
He was also pleased the average length of stay had increased to between four and seven nights.
"We've been booked out all summer," Mr Williams said.
"We had a really busy year."
Mr Williams said he was thrilled there were a number of guests who were staying nine nights for the speedway meetings.
Meanwhile, unfavourable conditions have resulted in a quiet start to summer for the owner of Mako Ocean Adventures.
Mat Pettit launched the business, which runs ocean tours along the coast, in January last year.
He said he had hoped to experience a busy December, but ocean conditions only allowed him to complete three tours for the month.
"I've had interest but because of the weather I was only able to do a few trips out of Port Fairy," he said.
He said the forecast for Saturday and Sunday meant he may be able to host a number of tours.
"With a bit of luck we will be able to do our Bay of Islands and Childers Cove tour," Mr Pettit said.
He said tour guests had witnessed an abundance of marine life in 2023, including seals, dolphins and albatrosses.
Despite, the cool weather, caravan parks in Warrnambool and Port Fairy are busy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.