'I've got a lot of confidence': Teenager ready to stand tall at country week

Wesley Yambuk Titans teenager Harry McCormack loves to dig in at the crease, play his role for the team and make the tough runs up the top.
The 16-year-old Emmanuel College student will look to use all of his division one experience this season to his advantage when he lines up for Warrnambool Blue at under 17 country week, which runs from January 8-12.
It's been a season of promise for the stylish top-order batter so far, captaining his club's under 17 team and learning his craft in the club's senior first XI.
He said he was "excited" to test himself against some of the south-west region's most talented male cricketers.
"I'm really keen and excited. It's going to be a really good week I think," he said.
"We've got a great team I think, there's some really strong batters and bowlers, but they're some really good blokes in there too which helps.
"I reckon we'll be a really good team throughout the tournament."
McCormack is the sole representative player from the Titans for country week having joined the club six years ago after a friendly wager with his dad.
"I was about nine or ten playing under 11s out at Nestles and Dad was playing division three (at Wesley Yambuk)," he said.
"He made the grand final that year and I told him if they won I'd come and play at Wesley.
"They got up and here we are. It's been great so far."
He said the club's supportive environment at senior level, which is coached by Jason Mungean was helping his game.
"I'm enjoying it, and batting with the senior players down at Wesley (has helped my game)," he said.
I feel like playing division one has been good for me and it's reflected into my under 17 games as well.
"I've got a lot of confidence going into the under 17 stuff as well."
He said batting in the top-order was where he felt most comfortable.
"I'm feeling pretty comfortable batting at number three to be honest," he said.
"Anything can happen in cricket. If we lose a couple of early wickets you've got to really dig in and play that tough role and I enjoy it.
"If I bat with Norm (Zavier Mungean) and he's going I'll try and give the strike to him because he's great to watch so it's good."
In the club's first season since merging with Southern Titans, the youngster said the vibe around the place was fun.
"The merger has been good, the social side as well has been fun," he said.
"I feel like the club is going in the right direction, we've certainly been competitive.
"I don't feel like we're too far away to be honest."
