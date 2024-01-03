Help for man with 40 pages of criminal history is 'limited', says lawyer

A south-west lawyer says the region is limited in options when it comes to helping a 28-year-old man with 40 pages of criminal history.
The Hamilton man was arrested on January 1, 2023 after police were called to his home address.
They found the man was behaving erratically, had smashed windows at the house and damaged other property.
A subsequent search located quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis, and 14 rounds of .22 firearm ammunition.
The man was arrested and conveyed to a police station but was unable to to be interviewed due to his incoherent state.
He appeared remotely in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on January 3.
The man pleaded guilty to wilful damage and possessing the drugs and ammunition.
The court heard he had 40 pages of criminal history, including previously possessing an imitation firearm.
He has been placed on a number of community correction orders in the past, which he later breached.
Lawyer Isabelle Johnson, representing the man, said the offending occurred in the context of ill mental health and significant drug use.
She said he was in a psychotic mental state and was hearing voices he believed were controlling him.
The court heard a previous report by the Office of Corrections in 2023 said the man did not believe he suffered from ill mental health, and that he planned to continue using the drug ice.
But Ms Johnson said her client had expressed his desire to see a psychologist on the morning of January 3.
She urged the court to sentence the man to the two days he had served in the police station cells, which magistrate Simon Guthrie said was not appropriate.
Ms Johnson said it was a difficult position and if she could she would refer her client to the Assessment and Referral Court (ARC) which aims to help people address underlying factors that contribute to their offending behaviours.
ARC is not available in the south-west region.
The Standard has previously reported the region's lack of specialised courts, including no family violence or drug courts.
"Unfortunately we're limited by the options," Ms Johnson said.
She said her client had a general practitioner at WRAD Health and had conceded his drug abuse played a significant role in the offending before the court.
The magistrate agreed to defer sentencing until February to see how the man would go back in the community.
He released him on bail with strict conditions, including he not use drugs or alcohol, obey the direction of his GP and an overnight curfew.
The magistrate said his reasons for granting bail were the man's age, stable accommodation, likely delay in the court proceedings and possible available treatment.
The man will face court again on February 21.
