Drug impaired drivers continue to prove problematic for police

The steady growth of impaired driver statistics continues with more drug drivers again caught than drunk drivers during a statewide December police blitz.
Operation Roadwise, which ran from midnight on Friday, December 15, to midnight on Monday, January 1, saw police highly visible on major arterial roads and highways across Victoria in an effort to reduce road trauma.
The writing was on the wall for the Warrnambool December operation when a midweek daylight blitz on Tuesday, December 12, netted three drug impaired drivers and two drunk drivers.
Statistics from Operation Roadwise for Warrnambool included 10 drink drivers, 10 drug impaired drivers, police also intercepted five disqualified drivers, 10 unlicensed motorists, 121 speeding offences, seven for seat belts, 15 mobile phone offences, 17 unregistered vehicles and 10 drivers failing to obey traffic signals.
In the Southern Grampians/Glenelg area there were two drink drivers and five drug drivers, two disqualified drivers, four unlicensed motorists, 113 speeding offences, five mobile phone offences and 10 drivers pulled over in unregistered vehicles.
Victoria Police detected more than 19,000 traffic offences during an 18-day road safety operation which aimed to reduce road trauma.
There was a major focus on impaired driving, with police conducting 310,146 preliminary breath tests and 8944 roadside drug tests during the operation.
Police detected 668 drink driving offences - a strike rate of one in every 464 drivers caught over the limit, while a further 535 drug drivers were intercepted.
More than a third of offences detected related to speeding, with 5854 motorists caught speeding between 10km/h and 25km/h over the speed limit - resulting in a $385 fine and three demerit points.
Over 900 motorists were caught using a mobile phone or device while driving, which attracts a $577 and four demerit points.
Tragically, there were 16 lives lost on Victorian roads during the operation, with a total of 296 lives lost in 2023, the highest number of annual fatalities since 2008.
With many Victorians expected to take extended holidays over the January period, police are warning motorists not to be complacent on the roads in the New Year.
Motorists are being warned to be patient and allow extra travel time, as well as maintaining a safe braking distance and being cautious when overtaking, particularly around vehicles towing caravans and heavy vehicles.
Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said while the majority of road users had acted responsibly over the Christmas and New Year period, the fact police detected over 19,000 offences in 18 days was totally unacceptable.
"We've seen people making deliberate and conscious decisions that significantly increases the likelihood of road trauma, putting themselves and other road users at risk," he said.
"Speeding more than 10kmh over the limit is completely avoidable, and yet we continue to detect so many drivers for this offence.
"You might be in a hurry to reach your destination, but the reality is, you'd rather arrive five or ten minutes later than not at all. It's simply not worth the risk.
"Despite our warnings of a significant focus on alcohol and drug testing over the period, this did not appear to deter some motorists, with more than 1,000 caught for drink or drug driving offences - this remains a major concern to us."
Assistant Commissioner Weir said police would continue to have a major focus on impaired drivers in 2024.
"So expect to be tested and face the consequences when you're caught - we make no apologies for this," he said.
"As we enter a new year, we're appealing to motorists to reflect on their habits behind the wheel, take responsibility for their actions and prioritise their safety, as well as the safety of their passengers and all other road users.
"We'll be doing all we can to ensure that we don't have another year on the roads like we had in 2023."
