Beers and bonza tunes: Pleasant Hill gardens ready to rock this summer

The general store may be no more but visitors to Warrnambool's Pleasant Hill will be treated to drinks and live music this summer.
Coffee van owner Virginia 'Ginny' Murnane said a Noodledoof mobile van and tunes from musicians including Gabby Steel and Gus Franklin were helping to activate the gardens in new ways.
"We've been really lucky that the Fletcher Jones Foundation has offered to pay for local musicians and local DJs to play on Saturdays," she said.
"That was super generous of them. Noodledoof will be there from midday each Saturday too after completing their trial. We've set the gardens up so it's a bit more fun than usual this summer, we've got some giant Jenga out."
She said the space had transformed and grown in popularity since she opened her coffee van about three years ago.
"If the weather's nice, we could have anywhere from 100 to 200 visit the gardens each day," Ms Murnane said.
"(Fletcher Jones owner) Dean Montgomery has been really generous to open this as a public space for the community to gather in and enjoy and we're all keen on having more community events and finding different ways to activate the gardens."
To do that, Ms Murnane said she wanted to "put it out the community" as to what events should be held at the space.
"We recently had someone who put on a clothes swap the other day which was cool, other events could potentially be play groups or craft sessions," she said.
"During COVID there was a group who used to do exercise classes out in the garden. Last year there was a spontaneous big dance which happened, which was awesome."
