Mayor fears lack of resources means expanded kinder will displace child care

A lack of educators and suitable facilities has left a south-west council wondering how it will be one of the first to roll out the state government's expanded free pre-prep program.
Under the Victorian government's Best Start, Best Life early childhood education reform, four-year-old kindergarten would transition to a new pre-prep program across the next decade from 2025. Funded kindergarten hours would double from 15 to 30 hours a week.
Corangamite Shire is due to roll out the pre-prep program across its six kindergartens (Timboon, Simpson, Terang, Cobden, Western Plains and Skipton) in 2026, one of the first local government areas to do so.
As the move is a staged roll out, the shire can offer between 16 and 30 hours (funded) per week until 2032. From that year, all kinders must offer the full 30 hours per week.
But mayor Kate Makin told The Standard the workforce would need to almost double to accommodate the additional hours.
She said the facilities were not designed for 30 hours of pre-prep with some catering for both kinder and day care, and feared the increase in kinder hours would likely displace child care from those facilities.
"The problem is we don't have the educators and the building sizes to accommodate all those kids," Cr Makin said.
"There needs to be more state government involvement with encouraging more people to do childcare moving forward and at the moment we feel like that's not happening and that it's probably 12 months behind."
She said she welcomed the state government's announcement in 2023 that it would build new childcare centres in Warrnambool, Portland, Hamilton and Casterton, but was concerned that would draw educators away from Corangamite.
"That's fine, build the buildings, but we just don't have the educators," Cr Makin said.
"If you open up a new centre in Warrnambool, they'll look to those in Moyne and Corangamite to fill their spots.
"I really emphasise we need the state government to invest more into training, education and attraction of the work force."
It comes as a Victoria University study showed the south-west was a 'childcare desert'.
