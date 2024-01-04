Lawyer responds to 'extremely concerning' cyber attack on courts

A Warrnambool lawyer says he's extremely concerned by a cyber attack on the state's court system that may have exposed recordings of sensitive cases.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Court Services Victoria (CSV) was alerted to the cyber security incident on December 21, 2023.
The hack led to unauthorised access which disrupted the in-court technology network, impacting video and audio recordings, and transcription services.
Dwyer Legal lawyer Jarrod Lee said the cyber attack was "extremely concerning".
"We continually undertake training to prevent hacks from happening to sensitive material, to see it all play it out, it is very rattling," he said.
"It will be interesting to see what implications will arise from it all."
CSV said recordings of some court and tribunal hearings between November 1 and December 21, 2023, could have been accessed.
It is possible some hearings before November 1 were also affected.
Mr Lee said his greatest concern was the possibility of material from highly sensitive cases being stolen.
"(That) could potentially result in it being leaked or published on the dark web," he said.
"There is a real risk that vulnerable people like sex abuse victims and underworld informers could be at risk of exposure, which would be of the utmost distress to them."
Mr Lee said the hack could have "devastating implications" for the administration of justice, especially if there is a release of any witness evidence from trials that are protected by "what are ordinarily stringent suppression orders".
"The hack will also erode some of the confidence that the community has in the justice system but thankfully these hacks are very rare and it doesn't seem to have disrupted the court's workload".
CSV chief executive officer Louise Anderson said the hack led to unauthorised access which disrupted the in-court technology network, impacting video and audio recordings, and transcription services.
"CSV took immediate action to isolate and disable the affected network and to put in place arrangements to ensure continued operations across the courts," Ms Anderson said in a statement.
"As a result, hearings in January will be proceeding."
Warrnambool Magistrates Court has been running urgent online bail/remand hearings and intervention order applications during non-sitting days from January 2.
But Magistrates' Court Victoria announced on January 3 it would not facilitate hybrid hearings (where some participants are in court and some are online) as the court screens and in-court cameras were inoperable.
The court's first sitting date for 2024 is January 8 with all first remand hearings, contested hearings, committals and specialist courts lists to be heard in person.
Another masthead reported court staff were locked out of their computers on December 21 and messages appeared on screens reading "YOU HAVE BEEN PWND" - a term typically used to imply that someone has been controlled or compromised.
The message directed court staff to a text file, in which hackers threatened to publish files stolen from the court system, and directed them to an address on the dark web for instructions on how to recover the files.
Ms Anderson said no other court systems or records, including employee or financial data, were accessed.
"Maintaining security for court users is our highest priority. Our current efforts are focused on ensuring our systems are safe and making sure we notify people in hearings where recordings may have been accessed," she said.
"We understand this will be unsettling for those who have been part of a hearing. We recognise and apologise for the distress that this may cause people."
CSV said it did not provide information or details on cyber threat actors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.