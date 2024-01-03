City needs 50 plasma donations in 30 days as demand hits record high

Warrnambool needs 50 plasma donations in 30 days as demand for the "golden" part of blood hits a record high.
Lifeblood spokeswoman Rachel Wells said the summer holiday period was a challenging time of year because the need for blood was ongoing but many existing donors were travelling or had less time to donate.
"Demand is continuing to increase despite more people donating than ever before," she said.
"Last year we saw hospital demand for blood increase by three per cent - the highest in a decade, and we expect it to continue to grow in the coming years."
Ms Wells said while whole blood appointments at the Warrnambool Donor Centre were well booked for the remainder of January, it was looking for 50 plasma donations over the next 30 days.
She said the need for plasma, the lifesaving "golden" part of blood, was also at a record high with a growing number of patients relying on donations for the treatment of cancer, immune disorders, haemophilia, trauma, and kidney disease.
She said plasma had overtaken whole blood donations as the type most needed by patients and hospitals, with more than 5500 plasma medications and transfusions sent to hospitals across the country every day.
Ms Wells said statistics showed one-in-30 people donated blood.
"That's less than three per cent of the Australian population," she said.
"To ensure we can continue to meet future demand for blood and blood products we need more people to step up and become regular blood and plasma donors and help out our existing donors."
In 2023 more than 1 million litres of blood was collected nationwide with donors giving the equivalent of more than 1.7 million Venti coffees, 92 concrete mixers, or 92,441 basketballs of blood products.
Some blood types were in low supply as of January 2, 2024, including A negative and B negative (very low), O negative (low), and A plus (need more).
Someone who is AB positive can receive red cells from a donor of any other blood type, but someone who is O negative can only have the same type, which is why donors of all blood types are needed to help all patients.
The Warrnambool donor centre is located at 2 Fairy Street.
A mobile donor centre recently travelled to Hamilton with bookings at the Melville oval site fully booked for two weeks.
The trailer travels around the state and sets up in Hamilton every three months.
