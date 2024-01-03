The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

City needs 50 plasma donations in 30 days as demand hits record high

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 3 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood donor centre in Warrnambool. Picture file
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood donor centre in Warrnambool. Picture file

Warrnambool needs 50 plasma donations in 30 days as demand for the "golden" part of blood hits a record high.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.