The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Sink fails to keep shed secure, items stolen

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 3 2024 - 8:35am, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An old sink has failed to keep thieves out of a shed in Portland. This is a file image.
An old sink has failed to keep thieves out of a shed in Portland. This is a file image.

Police investigation skills will be tested after a shed at an unoccupied address in Portland's Oswald Street was raided.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.