Sink fails to keep shed secure, items stolen

Police investigation skills will be tested after a shed at an unoccupied address in Portland's Oswald Street was raided.
A Portland police crime investigation unit spokeswoman said the theft of items from the shed had just been reported to police.
The unlocked wooden doors of the shed, which the owner tried to secure using a sink, is believed to have been entered between November 25 and December 28.
The home on the property is not occupied.
Offenders entered the shed and removed an angle grinder, a heavy drill, a welding helmet and springs and a tow hitch for a trailer.
The goods are valued at just over $1500.
Anyone with information about the burglary and theft is requested to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
