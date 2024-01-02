Another dog attack in Botanic Road area fans flames of community fears

Another dog attack in the Botanic Road area of Warrnambool has reignited more community concerns.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman confirmed council staff attended a property on Saturday, December 30, with police officers, as part of an investigation into an incident.
He said in the days prior an attack involved a dog "on other animals".
"The purpose of the visit was investigatory and as such, no seizure took place," he said.
"Physical police intervention was not required. The investigation is ongoing."
Council staff have not seized any dogs from a Botanic Road address following the most recent incident.
However, a police spokesman confirmed one dog at the address was so vicious police deployed OC foam.
A number of police vehicles and council staff were reported to be at the address late last week.
It's understood previously a number of dogs had been seized from the same address.
On Tuesday, November 28, The Standard reported a dangerous dog involved in attacking a 69-year-old Warrnambool man was expected to be surrendered to be euthanised.
A council spokesman confirmed then an order had been issued by council officers.
"On Saturday (November 25) council local laws officers attended a property where the dog involved in the attack reported on Saturday is kept," he said.
"The dog's owners were instructed to take the dog to the RSPCA animal shelter.
"There have been reports of other dog attacks in the area over the past 18 months and as a result at least one dog has been euthanised."
On the morning of November 28 the 69-year-old man was bitten while on the Russells Creek walking track.
He was approached by three dogs and bitten on the leg by one, according to police.
Following that a Warrnambool father raised fears for the safety of his children after a number of dog attacks in his street.
Thomas Carstein said he believed there had been five people attacked by dogs owned by his neighbour in the past six months.
"There's been five dog attacks from my neighbours' dogs in the past three to six months," he said.
"Nothing ever gets done and the issue with this is that every time they get off."
Mr Carstein said he was concerned about the safety of his children.
"People have been injured and hurt," he said.
"I'm just wondering 'is it my kids next?'
"Do my kids need to be attacked for something to be done?"
Mr Carstein uploaded a video to Facebook with his concerns and has given The Standard permission to share it.
Acting Sergeant Rob McKinley, of Warrnambool police, said the matter had been handed over to the Warrnambool City Council to investigate.
"Police call on all animal owners to ensure animals are under control and in a secure backyard," he said.
Mr Carstein, who lives near the Russells Creek walking track, believes one of the dogs was responsible for the November 28 attack.
He has contacted the Warrnambool City Council, Member for Wannon Dan Tehan and Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell about the issue.
Mr Carstein's comments come after it was revealed Glenelg Shire Council had prosecuted seven dog owners through court this year.
A council spokesman told The Standard it had arrangements in place for dealing with dangerous, menacing and restricted breed dogs through its Domestic Animal Management Plan.
The spokesman said there were usually about 20 to 30 known menacing dogs in Warrnambool, sometimes one or two dangerous dogs and there are currently no restricted breed dogs.
"Once these types of dogs have been identified they are placed on a Victorian Declared Dog Register," he said.
"Owners must also ensure a declared dog wears a distinguishing dog collar, has an appropriate enclosure and signage in place."
"In the event of a dog attack or where someone considers a dog to be dangerous or menacing, we encourage people to call council's Local Laws team, which provides a 24-hour emergency service."
The spokesman said process of declaring a dog to be dangerous or menacing was governed by the Domestic Animals Act.
"This includes the following: council does not refuse the registration of a declared dog that meets all legislative and council requirements of the declaration," he said.
"Higher registration fees are charged for declared dangerous and restricted breed dogs but not menacing dogs.
"Following an investigation, council will issue a letter of proposed declaration explaining the incident, reasons and requirements. This may be followed by a letter including reasons for the declaration.
"All declared dogs, at a minimum, are required to be muzzled and on a lead at all times."
In 2020, the council said there had been an increase in the number of dog attacks.
The council said at the time there had been 16 dogs attacks, nine which included people, in a month.
If anyone is approached by an aggressive dog the following is recommended:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.