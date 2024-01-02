The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Another dog attack in Botanic Road area fans flames of community fears

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 3 2024 - 7:52am, first published 7:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another dog attack in Botanic Road area fans flames of community fears
Another dog attack in Botanic Road area fans flames of community fears

Another dog attack in the Botanic Road area of Warrnambool has reignited more community concerns.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.