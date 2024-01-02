'Before I got too old I thought I better do it': Racing a bucket list item

JUMPING behind the wheel of a sprintcar was a bucket list item for Hamilton's Dane Court.
The father-of-two made his debut in early 2023 and is now eyeing his first Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic and Australian title at Allansford's Premier Speedway in late January.
Court, 39, said a passion for the sport encouraged him to give it a go in his late 30s.
He competed in super rods previously and said he was now adjusting to the rigours of sprintcar racing.
"I have maybe done 15 meetings, so not a lot," he told The Standard.
"It was the bucket list type of thing - before I got too old I thought I better do it.
"It's been a bit of a struggle really but we're sort of getting our head around it.
"Years ago I raced juniors when I was a kid and went off and had to make enough money to be able to afford to do it.
"I focused on work and started to get back involved in speedway the past five or six years."
Court, who grew up in Skipton and has lived in Hamilton for 12 years, won a heat race at Premier Speedway on New Year's Day. His best A-Main result thus far is a sixth-place finish at Moama.
"The level of competition (is high), there's just that many (cars) and if you're a little bit off then you're a long way off," he said.
"It is probably harder than I thought it would be. It looks easy watching. It is a lot harder and more demanding on your body than what I would've thought."
But Court, who works in the logging industry, has one of those high-level drivers in his corner.
Former Classic winner Corey McCullagh, who is based in Warrnambool, is helping with his car set-up.
"He's the crew chief I guess," he said.
"It is good to get us in the right direction set-up wise and he's a bit of a mentor."
McCullagh, who didn't race on New Year's Day, is also driving this season.
"We park next to each other (in the pits). We have two different crews but they all sort of crossover and everyone helps out each other," Court said.
"It is basically one big team I guess."
Motorsport is a big part of Court's family.
Wife Stacey sometimes races super rods and son Spencer, 8, competes in the quarter-midget class.
Daughter Dakota, 10, is more focused on gymnastics.
Court's next meeting is an SRA Series in Horsham on Saturday, January 6.
