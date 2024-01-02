Campers disappointed with cost increases as council defends price hike

Is the price right for a beachside camping site in Warrnambool?
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Three regular campers at Shipwreck Bay Holiday Park believe the $78 a night in peak season is up there with the most expensive they've encountered but the city council says the price is fair and compares favourably with other parks.
"We've done a lot of travelling, including in Queensland and NSW and this is probably the dearest park that we've come across," a man who has stayed at the park for more than three decades said.
"We were seven weeks away in Queensland and NSW in September and I think we paid on average $62 a night.
"I think the dearest we paid was $68 a night and that was in Darwin peak season."
But Warrnambool City Council, which manages the park, defended the increase.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said Warrnambool's fees compared favourably with other similar parks.
"Council increased the cost of a powered site during the peak season from $66 per night to $78 per night," Mr Mason said.
"In the previous financial year the cost rose from $64 to $66 and in the year prior to that there was no cost increase at all."
Mr Mason said an increase was necessary due to rising utility costs and costs associated with park maintenance.
"We also conducted an analysis of other parks to help determine an appropriate price," he said.
"When comparing Surfside and Shipwreck Bay to other coastal caravan parks, we feel our prices are fair."
Mr Mason said powered sites at other comparable venues included Apollo Bay Recreation Reserve $77, Port Fairy Gardens Caravan Park $86 and Lorne Foreshore Caravan Park $137.
"With an ideal location right by the beach, with Lake Pertobe across the road, Flagstaff Hill nearby and the amenities of a regional city just a short walk away, our holiday parks are the perfect place for a summer camping holiday with thousands of people choosing to stay there each summer," Mr Mason said.
He said the council was also completing a development strategy for its holiday parks.
"This will help to guide future investment," Mr Mason said.
The three campers who spoke to The Standard did not want to be named due to the popularity of the park and the need to secure a site next summer.
They said the facilities at the park had not been upgraded for years and there were some amenities the park didn't have.
"For the price, this is below standard," one man said.
The campers said a camp kitchen would be a good addition to the park as would upgrades to the toilets and showers.
"Some of the facilities that they have at Surfside could be put in here," a man, who has been staying in the city for 15 years, said.
The visitors also said the price to have an additional car at a site was too high.
"We were speaking to someone last night who had a second car and it's $20 a night for an extra car," another visitor said.
Despite the rising cost, the campers said the park was very busy.
"There's very few vacant sites," one said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.