Most ejected Coalition MP: Britnell 'stands by' her suspension record

South West Coast MP Roma Britnell says she "stands by" the behaviour that has seen her suspended from the Victorian Parliament more than any other opposition MP.
Ms Britnell was ejected from parliamentary question time on 11 occasions in 2023 with only Labor backbencher Darren Cheeseman getting the boot more often - 15 times.
The three-term Liberal MP said question time was a period when "discussion can become quite robust" but she was comfortable with her record.
"Personally, for me it's about not being able to just sit there when I hear absolute lies pouring out when the ministers make their statements," Ms Britnell said.
"So when they stand up and start spinning absolute rubbish I think it's incumbent on me to call out their lies."
She said there were "countless examples" of the government making false or misleading claims.
"A couple of months ago the minister was doing a statement on sport grants and mentioned the Portland Stadium allocation," Ms Britnell said.
"The minister was saying how great it was, but that promise was made prior to election and we are still sitting here with no knowledge about the facility or the money."
Ms Britnell said she pointed the discrepancy out and was ejected from the chamber.
"You see, 'lie' is a word we are absolutely forbidden to use in parliament. It's classified as an 'unparliamentary' term and those rules are set by the government of the day.
"I think it's pretty clear this government is sensitive to the word and the issue of lying more generally, and that's why I'm getting kicked out.
"I stand very strongly by the fact that I won't sit idly by and allow lies to be said."
Polwarth MP Richard Riordan also appeared among the most ejected MPs in 2023, coming in at 10 on the list with five suspensions.
He said while it was standard procedure for parliamentarians to be kicked out from time to time, the high number of suspensions demonstrated growing frustration with the way the government operated.
"I think there's probably eight years of frustration building up with this government," Mr Riordan said.
"There are recent studies showing the Victorian Parliament is arguably the least accountable parliament following the Westminster system of government. So I'm not just talking about the other states but places like the UK and Canada too."
Mr Riordan said he had tried to be on his "best behaviour" in 2023 but still found himself shunted back to his office after overstepping in pursuit of answers.
"You've got to remember that question time - which is really all the public and the media pay attention to - is when all of the kickouts happen," he said.
"But question time is also the only occasion when the opposition has all of the ministers available and can challenge them on their portfolio.
"So for those ministers to then stand up and refuse to answer questions or just make stuff up, we get pretty incensed.
"The speaker regularly says 'I cannot make the minister answer the question', which highlights the fact we can do all we can to raise concerns but can't make the government answer."
Mr Riordan said the government was "completely unaccountable" and neither the media nor the opposition could do anything about it.
"The government takes no notice of the parliamentary committees or of any of the normal processes. They can dish out any answer they want," he said.
"The openly ridicule the Auditor General, the Ombudsman, and the IBAC Commissioner with complete impunity. That level of contempt is unprecedented in western democracies at the moment, so it's a problem."
Some constituents have criticised Ms Britnell for her outspoken position on issues like roads, while being regularly ignored by the government and ostensibly having little to show for her forthrightness. She said her regular ejections from parliament didn't signify an inability to step across the aisle and work with the government.
"I totally agree that an MP needs to work with the government of the day to get results for their community and I can put evidence forward of doing that. I'm very capable of working as a collegiate member of parliament," Ms Britnell said.
"Eighty per cent of legislation goes through parliament in a bipartisan manner. It's not childishness that is getting me kicked out."
Mr Riordan said he agreed.
"Every mechanism we have, the government is just ignoring it," he said.
"If you look at what point in the debate we are thrown out each time, it's not a frivolous time, it's at a vital point each time. We are doing what we can to hold them to account."
