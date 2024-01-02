House fully engulfed in flames, man transported to hospital

A fire fully engulfed a Nirranda home as a man believed to be in his 20s was transported to hospital.
The house fire at Baileys Road was reported about 2.15pm on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
It is understood 10 vehicles responded to the blaze and a breathing apparatus trailer was required.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said crews attended alongside Fire Rescue Victoria.
"When crews arrived the brick house was fully alight and the roof had collapsed," she said.
"Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria were also on scene.
"The incident was under control at 2.48pm."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics responded to an incident at Nirranda about 2.30pm.
She said a man believed to be in his 20s was transported by road to Timboon and District Healthcare in a stable condition for observation.
The CFA issued a warning for Nirranda's Delaney Corner at 2.41pm.
"Firefighters are currently responding to this fire. You may see or smell smoke," it said.
The CFA said there was no immediate threat to the community and no action was required.
