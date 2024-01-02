The Standard
Updated

House fully engulfed in flames, man transported to hospital

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
January 2 2024
Firefighters are responding to a house fire at Nirranda.
A fire fully engulfed a Nirranda home as a man believed to be in his 20s was transported to hospital.

