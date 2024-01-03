Memorial race holds extra significance for greyhound trainer

Saturday night's race meeting will be of extra significance for well-known Dennington greyhound trainer Dustin Drew and his family.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The 38-year-old treasures each race at his home track in Warrnambool but the 650-metre Ray Drew Memorial, named in honour of his late father Ray, who died in October 2021, is a greyhound race dear to his heart.
Ray, who was a Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club life member and well known sporting identity, worked closely with his son for many years training greyhounds on their property.
"It's not just significant for me but the family as well, so it should be good to get back and get another chance to race in his honour," he said ahead of the race.
It's also fitting Drew will once again put prized greyhound Untapped in the spotlight for the signature special event race which will cap off the Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club's annual and iconic seaside festival.
Drew confirmed Untapped, the 2022 Sandown Cup winner, would be retired after the race, fittingly on the track which launched her excellent and often underrated career.
"It's where it all started for her in many ways, she had her first start at Warrnambool," he said.
"I'm really lucky to be able to finish with her here and it being Dad's memorial race. It's pretty fitting in many ways she gets to finish here in Warrnambool.
"She's been a really good dog for us over the years.
"Initially, she was hard work as a pup, she had no interest in racing at all and I think her first three starts she got beaten by over 30 lengths and now has won close to half a million dollars so it's been an excellent ride."
Untapped competed in the inaugural race last year and ran fourth but it was the Angela Langton-trained Osprey Storm who prevailed in a thrilling race which saw Aston Velvet and Natteo Bale round out the podium.
"We had a go at it last year and had no luck but fortunately we get a chance to have another crack at it which is exciting," he said.
"We're really looking forward to it and hopefully her finishing on a high."
Untapped has drawn box seven for the race, which will start at 7.56pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.