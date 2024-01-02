Warrnambool's homelessness rate higher than many other regional areas, report shows

Warrnambool and the south-west has a higher homelessness rate than a number of major regional areas.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's Specialist Homelessness Services Annual Report 2022-23 shows there are 201 people for every 10,000 in the region who are homeless.
In 2022-23 there were 2567 clients who accessed homelessness services in Warrnambool and the south-west.
Of those clients 941 were homeless and 1380 were at risk of becoming homeless.
The data shows 60 per cent were females, while the highest number were aged 35-44 (16.9 per cent).
The rate per 10,0000 people is higher than Ballarat, which has a rate of 189.6, Bendigo - 181.5 - and Geelong - 145.3.
However, the rate is lower than Gippsland which has a rate of 239.2 homeless people per 10,000 and Shepparton - 241.8.
The revelation comes after a survey revealed many people working in homelessness services in Australia have been forced to turn away clients seeking help.
Homelessness Australia chief executive officer Kate Colvin said the orgaisation was feeling the strain of not being able to help everyone who needs help.
"Homelessness providers are expected to work miracles. But the strain is simply unrelenting," Ms Colvin said.
"Funding, which is already uncertain, is plateauing while demand surges. The status quo is just unsustainable."
Ms Colvin said homelessness providers were being forced to make extremely difficult choices.
"If they're approached by a mother and child fleeing violence and a teenager escaping abuse they need to decide whose predicament is worse," she said.
"Often if someone has a car they can sleep in then they won't get accommodation."
In July this year, Southwest Vic Homelessness Network (SWHN) chairperson Leah McDonald told The Standard more than 1500 people in the region were experiencing homelessness or family violence are in desperate need of housing.
"Victoria's homelessness crisis is unacceptable and local homelessness agencies are calling for urgent solutions," Ms McDonald said.
She said there were 1713 households on the priority list searching for homes in the south-west.
In October, Ms McDonald asked Warrnambool and district residents to consider opening their homes to people experiencing homelessness.
"We are asking single people, couples and families to ask their friends and family to allow them to couch surf, pitch tents in their backyards," Ms McDonald said.
"If those are not options, we are asking people to rough sleep or sleep in their cars."
Council for Homeless Persons chief executive officer Debra Di Natale told The Standard in November Warrnambool was in desperate need of more social housing.
"Warrnambool is experiencing a severe housing crisis because rents continue to rise while vacancy rates fall," she said.
"There's simply not enough public and community housing available and that's pushing more and more people into homelessness across the region.
"Services in the region are constantly in crisis because it's impossible to keep up with demand."
