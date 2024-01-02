Backpackers overwhelmed with support after car woes dash new year plans

A pair of backpackers unexpectedly spent New Year's Eve in Port Campbell after their car broke down on the Great Ocean Road.
Antonella D'Aloia, from Italy, and Bethany Luscombe, from England, were travelling between Adelaide and Melbourne via the Great Ocean Road on December 28, 2023, when Ms D'Aloia's car suffered a mechanical issue.
"Close to the entrance of the car park of the Twelve Apostles, I felt something strange in the car," Ms D'Aloia said.
"I got off the main road and I turned off the car and after I tried to start (the engine) again the car didn't work.
"We called the roadside assistance and they said it might take an hour (to arrive), so we decided to walk and see the Twelve Apostles because we were close to them."
Ms D'Aloia said the car was towed to the Port Campbell Recreation and Camping Reserve.
"All the mechanics were closed between Christmas and New Year's so there was nowhere to get the car fixed," she said.
The backpackers planned to spend New Year's Eve in Melbourne but instead were at their campsite making gnocchi from scratch for people who helped them along the way.
Ms Luscombe said they were grateful for the help from locals in response to their call out on the Warrnambool and District Noticeboard Facebook page.
"We put the post on Facebook then a local guy from Camperdown kindly replied and he took us food shopping in Timboon (on New Year's Eve)," Ms Luscombe said.
"He was very kind and wanted to help out backpackers.
"He's helped out some other people before."
She said on the same day another person offered to repair the car.
The car will be towed to Warrnambool on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 to get fixed.
