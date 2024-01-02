The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South-west house prices $125k higher on average since March 2020

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 2 2024 - 12:04pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High demand for properties in Warrnambool drove up the median house price.
High demand for properties in Warrnambool drove up the median house price.

Warrnambool house prices reached record levels in June 2022, new data shows.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.