Police chief thanks public for information after dirt bike rider caught

UPDATE, Tuesday, 12.20pm:
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A 44-year-old Camperdown man will be charged on summons with offences after being caught on a unregistered dirt motorbike by police.
Camperdown police Senior Sergeant Bill Caldow said at 8.10pm on Monday, January 1, police officers intercepted a 44-year-old old man riding an unregistered Yamaha dirt bike in Camperdown's Frederick Street.
The motorbike was impounded for a month, which will attract towing and storage fees.
The rider is expected to be charged on summons with unlicensed riding, riding without a helmet and riding an unregistered motorbike.
He is expected to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
Senior Sergeant Caldow said there had been numerous complaints to police.
Camperdown police about the unregistered dirt bike being ridden in the area.
"We hope this arrest will bring an end to the offending," he said.
"We thank the numerous members of the public who have provided information to police members.
"Without that information we cannot best do our jobs. We appreciate it."
Senior Sergeant Caldown requested anyone with information about hoon driving or motorbike riding contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Earlier: Another two vehicle impoundments have highlighted south-west road policing as officers try to drive down the road toll.
Last year there were 17 people who lost their lives in the south-west, part of 296 lives which were lost during 2023 statewide, a record since 2008 when 303 people were killed.
Acting Sergeant Peter Hunter, of the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit, said a Colac man in his 40 was intercepted on New Year's Eve in Mortlake Road.
He recorded an evidentiary reading just over .1 - double the legal limit for a fully licensed driver.
His vehicle was seized, attracting towing and storage fees of $1130.
The man is being charged with drink driving and will have to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
He will lose his licence for a minimum mandatory 10 months and faces potentially heavy fines.
And on Monday, January 1, a Camperdown motorcyclist was caught unlicensed riding.
His motorbike was also seized, impounded for one month and he will be charged.
Acting Sergeant Hunter said there were two Warrnambool men, one younger and one older, who were separately caught driving under the influence of drugs on New Year's Eve.
He said illicit drugs could stay in a driver's system for days after and there was zero tolerance for a driver with drugs in their system.
At Winslow, Koroit police also intercepted two drivers who provided positive preliminary breath tests which resulted in initial readings over .05.
But, both those drivers were just under .05 when evidentiary tests were conducted later at local police stations.
Acting Sergeant Hunter said the process of being taken back to a police station in the rear of a divisional van could be a very valuable lesson for driver's on the edge of being charged with drink driving.
"It scares the life out of them," he said.
"There are plenty of people enjoying holidays in the south-west at this time of year and we just request that everyone obey the road rules.
"There's also been reports of hoon driving behaviour in the Lake Pertobe area and we'll be allocating resources to keep an eye on those activities and to take action where appropriate.
"Statewide police Operation Roadwise has now been completed but our road policing efforts continue to drive down the road toll.
"That's a massive focus for us."
On Tuesday, December 12, there were three drug drivers and two drink drivers caught during a mid-week daylight police blitz - prompting police chiefs to comment about breaching of impaired driving rules by Warrnambool drivers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.