Under the Auld Pump: Semi-retired teacher's passion for sport runs deep

I was doing some work as a physical education teacher at Xavier College where Roger Hampson was the sports master. Roger had played footy at Essendon and was the captain-coach at Edithvale-Aspendale Football Club. He knew I was into fitness and asked if I would be the senior runner for the club. I did that for a few years and then out of the blue one day Ron Joseph who was in charge at North Melbourne Football Club got in contact with me. Ron asked if I was interested in being the runner and in charge of fitness for the under 19 side for the 1982 season. I jumped at the chance. Denis Pagan was the under 19 coach at the Kangaroos. We ended up winning the flag in 1984 under Denis before he went on to become a senior premiership coach with the Roos. I stayed with North until the end of 1985. I had a couple of years away from the running before a mate who was president at Ringwood asked if I was interested in being the runner for the senior side. I did that for a few years but I was extremely busy in my day job as head of physical education at Whitefriars College in Donvale. I was there for 40 years and retired at the end of 2020 but I'm back on the casual relief teacher roster. There's a shortage of teachers in various schools across the state. I've been assigned to work as a relief teacher for three days a week in the first term of this year.