Under the Auld Pump: Semi-retired teacher's passion for sport runs deep

Shane Cotter is a frequent visitor to Port Fairy's Gardens Oval caravan park, where he spends summer holidays with his wife Rena. The semi-retired physical education teacher goes Under the Auld Pump to discuss his connections with former Warrnambool coach and hobby trainer Geoff Withers and some of the famous athletes he has taught.
SHANE COTTER
AT A GLANCE
Born in Melbourne on November 12, 1957
Wife: Rena. Children: Alexandra and Libby.
Parents: Kevin and Joyce. Siblings: Julie, Diana and Andrea.
Education: Wando Heights Primary School which was between Casterton and Coleraine before I went to Xavier College in Melbourne.
Sporting highlight: I have been lucky to have been involved in various sports during my life.
Shane, I'm interested to know about your primary school education at Wando Heights. What are your memories of those early school years?
Wando Heights Primary School was built on the property of a local farmer in the area. It was near Nareen. There was only 20 students in the school and when I got to grade four there was a girl and me in the class. We lived on a property just up the road from the school. My dad had sheep and cattle on the 1200 acre farm. It was in the mid-1960s that I went to school at Wando Heights and I reckon we moved to Melbourne when I was in grade four. Dad had a real estate business in North Balwyn and also ended up being on the North Melbourne Football Club committee and that helped me get involved with the club back in the 1980s. The move to Melbourne was pretty big for my siblings and me. I was a boarder in the junior school at Xavier College.
What did you want to be when you went to school?
I always had it in my mind that I wanted to be a physical education teacher. I studied teaching at Burwood Teachers College and that's where I met Geoff Withers. Geoff was a very good sportsman in his own right. He played footy at Box Hill for a few years before he moved down to Warrnambool where he was involved in the education system. Geoff went on to be the senior coach at the Warrnambool Football Club for a few years. I still catch up with Geoff for a coffee when we head down to Warrnambool. Geoff is a hobby horse trainer and the conversation usually centres around horses when we catch up as I love the horses. My love for them stems from my dad who owned a few horses.
Do you get down to the western district much?
My wife Rena and I have been going to Port Fairy for 42 years for holidays over the Christmas-New Year period. Rena's grandfather was Fletcher Jones. They used to have property in Port Fairy but for about the last 30 years we've stayed in the Gardens Oval caravan park.
I would take it you've seen plenty of changes in Port Fairy's Gardens Oval caravan park over the last 30 years?
That's correct there's been plenty of changes but more are needed to make it better for holiday makers. It's been a shame to see the facilities decline over the years - especially when it's such a popular park with tourists. The drainage in the park is not the best, if there's heavy rain there's certain areas that get flooded and the public toilets and shower areas need attention. They urgently need upgrading. I understand there are plans for works to be done to the facilities in the park but they are urgently needed now. Undoubtedly, the Gardens Oval caravan park is a big revenue earner for the Moyne Shire and it's their responsibility to inject funds back into the facilities.
Shane, earlier you mentioned that you've been involved with the North Melbourne Football Club. How did that involvement come about?
I was doing some work as a physical education teacher at Xavier College where Roger Hampson was the sports master. Roger had played footy at Essendon and was the captain-coach at Edithvale-Aspendale Football Club. He knew I was into fitness and asked if I would be the senior runner for the club. I did that for a few years and then out of the blue one day Ron Joseph who was in charge at North Melbourne Football Club got in contact with me. Ron asked if I was interested in being the runner and in charge of fitness for the under 19 side for the 1982 season. I jumped at the chance. Denis Pagan was the under 19 coach at the Kangaroos. We ended up winning the flag in 1984 under Denis before he went on to become a senior premiership coach with the Roos. I stayed with North until the end of 1985. I had a couple of years away from the running before a mate who was president at Ringwood asked if I was interested in being the runner for the senior side. I did that for a few years but I was extremely busy in my day job as head of physical education at Whitefriars College in Donvale. I was there for 40 years and retired at the end of 2020 but I'm back on the casual relief teacher roster. There's a shortage of teachers in various schools across the state. I've been assigned to work as a relief teacher for three days a week in the first term of this year.
Shane, I would take it over your 40 odd years at Whitefriars College in physical education there have been numerous students who have gone on to have their names under lights. Can you remember any of them?
I was fortunate enough to coach the year 7 footy side at the school for many years and people like Carlton's Marc Murphy and Collingwood's premiership player Patrick Lipinski came through the school footy side at Whitefriars College. I would have to say the most famous student would be Ben Simmons. He went to Whitefriars College for years 7 and 8 before going on to be a champion basketball player on the world stage. We had Ben playing school footy for us. He had hardly played footy when he started playing with us. Ben was just so big compared to other lads who were playing school footy. We had a real advantage because he would just tap the ball out to his teammates at every opportunity in the ruck duels.
