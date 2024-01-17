The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Data busts misconception that tourists account for most drownings in region

JG
By Jessica Greenan
January 18 2024 - 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ten-year data from Life Saving Victoria reveals that the majority of drownings in Warrnambool are south-west residents, not tourists. Picture by Anthony Brady
Ten-year data from Life Saving Victoria reveals that the majority of drownings in Warrnambool are south-west residents, not tourists. Picture by Anthony Brady

Tourists fill the region's beaches each summer but historic data shows it's actually local residents who account for the majority of all drownings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.