Data busts misconception that tourists account for most drownings in region

Tourists fill the region's beaches each summer but historic data shows it's actually local residents who account for the majority of all drownings.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Of the 41 people in Warrnambool and the south-west who drowned in the 10 years between 2012-2022, two-thirds (29) were local residents, according to Life Saving Victoria records.
That's an average of four people who drowned each year across the south-west in the past decade.
Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club captain Josephine McDowall said its volunteer patrols and lifeguards attended nine rescues in the 2022-23 season.
"You don't have to be a visitor to drown in a waterway," she said.
"We encourage people to swim between the flags, always swim with a mate and to carefully stop and assess conditions before entering the water."
The LSV report also noted men over the age of 25 were the most at risk.
Drowning deaths were over-represented in the 25-44 and 65 and over age groups, while men were more than seven times more likely than women to drown.
It's prompted a warning from the organisation that men - young and old - can often underestimate the risks water presents, and they need to understand their fitness levels can change over time.
In terms of non-fatal incidents, the records also showed 23 residents were hospitalised. A total of 29 residents presented to a hospital emergency department.
In further insights, the organisation's 2023 Drowning Report revealed the majority (78 per cent) of all drowning incidents in Warrnambool were local residents.
In contrast, tourists and visitors accounted for a majority (56 per cent) of all drowning incidents in Corangamite.
Life Saving Victoria manager of research and evaluation Hannah Calverley said extreme weather events in 2023 had resulted in a record-breaking number of fatalities across the state.
With eight recorded and a hotter-than-average summer forecast for 2024, she issued a warning.
"That's the highest we've seen on record, and with more expected events ahead of us, including flooding and forecast heatwave conditions, we're urging Victorians to be vigilant when seeking a waterway to cool off," she said.
"Visit patrolled waterways so lifesavers can watch you and provide advice about conditions."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.