Erratic man tasered during dramatic police arrest

A 34-year-old Warrnambool man was tasered when arrested after he turned on police on Monday evening, January 1.
A police spokesman said the man, who is well known to officers, was reported to be kicking bins and causing property damage in west Warrnambool, including kicking cars.
Monday night is bin night in much of west Warrnambool.
Police were called about 7.30pm, attended and talked to the man, who is then claimed to have turned on officers.
He resisted arrest and a police sergeant deployed a taser to assist officers in arresting the man near the intersection of Raglan Parade and Laverock Road.
The man was charged with causing damage, resisting police and assaulting police officers.
He was bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date yet to be scheduled.
Meanwhile a 28-year-old Hamilton man has appeared briefly in court on Tuesday, January 2, charged with offences relating to smashing up his own house.
Police were called to a central Hamilton address on Monday.
Officers found the man was behaving erratically and he was believed to be under the influence of illicit drugs.
He allegedly smashed windows at his address and damaged other property.
When arrested the man was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cannabis and ammunition.
He appeared remotely in court via a video-link from the Warrnambool police station cells.
A lawyer told the court she was unable to get proper instructions from the man and asked for an adjournment until the following day.
She said she hoped the man would be "a little bit more lucid" on January 3.
The adjournment was granted and the man will remain in the cells until his next court appearance on that day.
The man told the court his "inner health was a bit of a concern".
He will be reviewed by a doctor while in custody.
