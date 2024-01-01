Three teens caught trying to steal alcohol from caravan annex

Three youths were caught red handed in a Port Fairy caravan annex trying to steal alcohol in the early hours of New Year's Day.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Port Fairy police Sergeant David Walkley said members of the public held the 16-year-olds at the Gardens Caravan Park about 1am on January 1, 2024, until police officers arrived.
The three youths have been issued with official cautions.
Another six teenagers will be fined under local laws for possessing and consuming alcohol in central Port Fairy.
Sergeant Walkley said "countless" warnings were made to teenagers about drinking alcohol and police officers seized and tipped out drinks.
He said the teens to be fined were warned multiple times.
Police also issued move-on orders to teenagers to clear the Port Fairy streets after the midnight fireworks.
The station commander said generally people were very well behaved.
However, there were still parents willing to let their teenage children drink alcohol, wander the streets and cause trouble.
"We did have the same issues as previously but not to the same extent so at least some parents seem to have got the message," Sergeant Walkley said.
There was a significant police presence in the town for New Year's Eve with the crowd and patrons at licensed premises slightly down on expectations.
Last week Sergeant Walkley issued a warning to holidaymakers to secure and/or lock up valuables, alcohol and bikes.
Thefts of those items is an annual issue with the Port Fairy population booming over the Christmas/New Year period.
In the days leading up to New Year, Sergeant Walkley also warned parents that police were not a babysitting service for drunk teens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.