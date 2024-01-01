Driven to succeed: Son relishes racing for dad's sprintcar team

AN emerging sprintcar driver racing for his father's team got his first look at Premier Speedway on New Year's Day as he eyes his Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic debut.
New South Wales-based Lachlan Gaunt, who drives for dad Steve, has expanded his travel plans in season 2023-24 following the closure of his home track, Sydney's Eastern Creek.
It's given Caunt, 25, the chance to try his luck at different circuits in Victoria and Queensland.
The competitor is eager to be a part of the famed Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Classic from January 19-21.
Caunt, speaking to The Standard prior to the speedweek meeting at Allansford on Monday, January 1, said it was a challenge he'd embraced.
"Our track got shut down so it's been a bit of a struggle to get a bit of a career going," he said from the pits.
"We have come down here to try and get some laps and we're having some fun with it.
"We have been trying to do some travelling up the East Coast. We went to Toowoomba earlier in the year, we did the last Archerfield race and we've just done speedweek which started December 26 at Murray Bridge."
Caunt said travelling added a different layer to preparation but he credited his family-run team for its support.
The fire safety worker grew up racing motorbikes before joining sprintcar ranks in 2019, just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It came after his father Steve considered selling his team.
"Dad used to come down here and bring a bunch of Americans out (to race) and now I am driving the car," he said.
"Dad did race for a bit but he got a lot of enjoyment out of bringing people like Jason Meyers out and Kasey Kahne and a bunch of mirco drivers as well and formula 500 (drivers).
"He was going to sell it all and I was interested. I decided to have a go and now we're back into it full steam."
The father-son combination is relishing the special opportunity to work side-by-side.
"It's good, we're just trying to to do it as a family and have a bit of fun," he said.
"Sometimes being in a family team things can get a bit of attitude or whatnot but at the end of the day we have fun and when it all cools down we're all cool.
"I am enjoying spending time with my family on the road."
Caunt, prior to January 1, was chasing his first sprintcar victory.
"(My best) is second at Eastern Creek," he said.
"I've got second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth - I just haven't got that win yet."
