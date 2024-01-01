Surf club fears drownings due to lack of parking close to city's beach

Fears someone will drown at a Warrnambool beach have been renewed by the city's surf life saving club.
The club has been lobbying for a $12 million redevelopment of its facilities, which president John McNeil says are no longer fit for purpose.
Mr McNeil said a crucial element of the upgrade was additional parking.
"We're landlocked," Mr McNeil said.
He said club members were concerned someone would drown because there were not enough parking spaces to encourage people to swim between the flags.
"We're doing everything we can to make an area safe for people to swim but people can't get to that area," Mr McNeil said.
"People swim where they can find a park."
Mr McNeil pleaded with people to swim between the flags and never swim alone.
He said the club's facilities were ageing and there were a number of extensions that had been completed over the years.
He said access for emergency vehicles was also a concern.
"If there's an emergency on the foreshore getting in and out is a nightmare," Mr McNeil said.
He said the club was continuing to lobby for funds for the proposed development.
The club proposes to locate the new building to the west of the existing facility.
Mr McNeil said rebuilding at the existing site was not a viable option.
"If we knock over where we are and build next door there will be 65 car parks, which will fill that void," he said.
The club said relocating the building to the west of the existing club would provide a number of advantages, including improved connections to Pertobe Road and the Lake Pertobe precinct, enhanced swim and beach surveillance, improved pedestrian and cyclist movement around the building and improved vehicle access.
The club spent $110,000 on a club precinct masterplan.
Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club captain Josephine McDowell previously told The Standard the facility needed to be in the right location to provide the best possible service and visibility for the four-kilometre beach front.
"We have outgrown our existing facility which is now well beyond its use-by date," she said.
"If we want to boost safety by having more swimmers in the flag zone then we have to look at the whole precinct.
"We are looking at the bigger picture and a huge number of people use the beach."
