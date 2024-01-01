The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Former water boy remains in hospital after kidney transplant in November

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 1 2024 - 12:12pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Jarrod Riordan is in hospital after undergoing a kidney transplant. Picture supplied
Warrnambool's Jarrod Riordan is in hospital after undergoing a kidney transplant. Picture supplied

A few "complications" and a bout of COVID-19 saw Warrnambool's Jarrod Riordan spend a week in isolation in a Melbourne hospital over Christmas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.