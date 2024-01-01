Former water boy remains in hospital after kidney transplant in November

A few "complications" and a bout of COVID-19 saw Warrnambool's Jarrod Riordan spend a week in isolation in a Melbourne hospital over Christmas.
The 33-year-old underwent a kidney transplant in late November.
He had hoped to be out of hospital for Christmas.
However, Mr Riordan told The Standard on Monday he was in St Vincent's Hospital and expected to remain there for at least a few weeks.
"I'm out of isolation, which is good - I'm allowed out of my room again," Mr Riordan said.
He is also looking forward to a visit from a few friends from Warrnambool this week.
Mr Riordan said he was incredibly grateful for the messages of support he had received after the transplant.
When asked about the outpouring of support, he confirmed he had received "thousands" of messages from people wishing him all the best.
Mr Riordan, who has suffered kidney issues all his life, was told he needed a new kidney in 2020.
"I was feeling sick and I had pain in my back," Mr Riordan told The Standard.
Mr Riordan was told by his doctor he needed a kidney transplant. He then underwent dialysis three days a week.
He said he can't wait to get home and catch up with family and friends.
"I'm looking forward to going back and going to the beach," Mr Riordan said.
He told The Standard in November he was looking forward to pulling on his boots again as water boy for the Port Fairy football club in 2024.
Mr Riordan said the nurses at the hospital were taking great care of him.
"They've been excellent," he said.
Mr Riordan said he was extremely grateful to be given a new lease of life.
He encouraged people to register as organ donors.
The Standard's Facebook page was flooded with messages for Mr Riordan after his transplant.
"Well done Jrod - all the best for your recovery mate," wrote Brett Maloney.
"One of the best. Get well lad," wrote Jeremy Gleeson.
