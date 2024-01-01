11th-hour idea culminates in first New Year's Eve event for town in 50 years

The Koroit community has enjoyed its first New year's Eve event in more than 50 years.
The 11th-hour idea from musician and Koroit resident Danielle Stearman culminated in a gathering with music, games, food and drinks at the town's village green on December 31, 2023.
"There were hundreds of people there, it was crazy," Ms Stearman told The Standard.
"We've really seen people in this town support stuff and it was so evident last night that people want this event locally.
"Considering it was so last minute, it was a great family event.
"In terms of ages, we had grandparents dancing with their grandchildren and the Koroit Lions Club came with with its volunteers to set up, supervise and pack down."
Ms Stearman, her students from South West Coast Performing Arts, and Koroit band The Flannelette's (Scott Cain and Dylan O'Keeffe) were the entertainment for the night.
Attendees were encouraged to bring their own food, while Koroit businesses - butchers Meat @ Beany's and brewers Noodledoof Brewing Co. - also served up some goodies.
Ms Stearman said she put a call-out on the Koroit Community Notice Board Facebook page for businesses to provide prizes for competitions and games on Sunday, which received 50 responses.
"(We had) $5000 worth of donations within a couple of hours, from handmade products, to vouchers of up to $200 for all sorts of products and services," she said.
"We gave away hairdressing vouchers - people had to nominate themselves for a haircut and then we did a public vote."
Ms Stearman also purchased hundreds of tubes of water beads, a sensory toy, to hand out to children to take home.
She said local businesses and attendees had already offered to support an event to run at the end of 2024.
Ms Stearman said while this year was self-funded she hoped to secure funding to run it again.
