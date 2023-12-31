Sheep shot in bizarre rural farm gun incident

Police are investigating reports that someone shot 11 sheep on a farm property at Lismore.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
It was reported to police between December 23 and December 27 an unknown person went onto a farm in the Lismore area and shot and killed five sheep and seriously injured six others.
The injured sheep were later euthanised.
Lismore police senior constable Peter McKissock is requesting anyone with information about the incident, or who saw a suspicious vehicle in the Lismore area, provide any information to police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The sheep have been valued at $100 each.
A police spokesman said the incident was highly unusual and police needed public assistance to try and solve the crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.