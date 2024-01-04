Big year for city with key projects expected to reach major milestones

It could be a big year for Warrnambool with a number of key projects expected to reach major milestones in 2024.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said 2024 was shaping up to be another exciting year as the city council looked to complete existing projects while casting its vision forward to identify, plan and seek funding for future projects.
The long-anticipated Warrnambool train line upgrade, hospital redevelopment and a new hydrogen hub at Deakin University are among the projects hoped to be started, progressed or completed.
Here's a glimpse of what's ahead.
Residents have been eagerly waiting for VLocity trains to run on the Warrnambool line since they were first announced by then premier Daniel Andrews in 2017.
Stage one of the works was completed in December 2022, delivering a fifth return service, with the second stage expected to allow the modern trains to run on the line for the first time.
The works totalling $510 million include upgrades to train technology at more than 50 public level crossings to detect the VLocity trains, as well as the installation of boom gates, bells and flashing lights, and a stabling upgrade at the city's train station, to allow the new trains to be housed overnight.
While the state government has failed to give an exact timeline on when the modern trains will run on the line, budget papers show the second stage is expected to be completed by mid-2024.
It's hoped major works on the $384 million upgrade to the city's public hospital will start mid-year once the construction of the Regional Logistics Distribution Centre, which provides commercial linen services, is completed.
The new multi-storey hospital tower will have a bigger emergency department, more operating theatres, an extra 22 inpatient beds, dedicated areas for pathology services and dialysis, and a dedicated paediatric unit.
While the works are not expected to be completed until 2027, the project will create around 800 jobs during construction and contribute directly to the local economy.
The Standard has asked the state government about the redevelopment at least four times over the past 18 months and it has consistently said the project was on time, on budget and would be delivered to the full original scope.
Deakin University's Warrnambool campus' new research and education hub will be Australia's first hydrogen fuel cell research, prototyping and fabrication facility.
While the hub was first announced with a completion date of late 2023, Hycel said in October it was on track to be finished in early 2024.
Works started in July last year with Deakin University vice chancellor Professor Iain Martin saying the COVID-19 pandemic had caused delays but the project's future was bright.
Located on the eastern side of the city's campus, the 2200-square metre project has created about 50 jobs during construction and will provide a further 150 employment opportunities.
It's hoped the project will accommodate both specialised fuel cell assembly and testing equipment and a multi-functional space for education and demonstration activities.
Cr Blain said the council was excited to see the progress being made at Hycel, and was advocating for up to $50 million of staged investment to complete a Clean Energy Centre of Excellence that comprises training and research to help facilitate Victoria's transition to a clean energy economy.
Progress on the $85 million update to the city's treatment plan is said to be making headway with construction to continue in 2024 and be finalised by the following year.
The existing plant services Warrnambool, Allansford and Koroit and is operating at the limit of its treatment capacity.
The project is Wannon Water's largest-ever single project and will allow the service to increase the amount of waste water it processes from regional meat and dairy plants including Midfield, Saputo, Bega and Provico, allowing those businesses to keep growing.
Construction on the two-year build started in January 2023 with Wannon Water announcing late last year the project was on track and within budget.
Wannon Water managing director Andrew Jeffers previously conceded lengthy delays caused a blowout in the cost of the project, which was initially estimated at $37 million.
Stage one of a $2.1 million revamp of Warrnambool's Brierly Recreation Reserve is said to be on course for a June 2024 finish.
The run-down Brierly clubroom was demolished in April 2023 to make way for a larger ground which will be home to two soccer pitches and a new cricket wicket.
Temporary shelters are expected to replace the demolished clubrooms until funding is secured for future stages of the $16 million Brierly Recreation Reserve redevelopment which would incorporate sporting facilities, a kinder, satellite library and art space.
Cr Blain said a move of the Warrnambool Rangers to Brierly had been proposed via the Brierly Masterplan for some time now.
"So I'm sure the club will be really keen to be able to kick a ball on their two new football pitches and train under lights," he said.
"The cricket club has been really welcoming too and it's great to see a creative solution with a synthetic cricket pitch to be installed between two soccer pitches to enable two clubs from different sports to enjoy the benefits of an upgraded playing facility.
"We know there's more work to do, and stage two of the project, which we still need to secure funding for, will involve the construction of a pavilion with modern amenities."
Work on the new ground started in December 2023 after the council awarded a tender for the works to Duggan Civil which includes improved drainage, sub surface irrigation, new synthetic cricket pitch and fencing.
Residents will have seen new inner-city apartments taking shape in Kepler street.
The site, which was home to the popular Criterion pub before it closed its doors in January 2008 and was destroyed by fire in February 2010, will have eight luxury apartments when the development is complete.
The apartments are likely to go on the market in early 2024 after the developers made a decision to wait until they were closer to completion to advertise them for sale.
The plans initially included 10 apartments but there was more demand for larger apartments.
The city's new Tech School facility and program will be developed with ongoing input from local schools, industry and communities in 2024.
Warrnambool is one of six locations to get a cut of $116 million to create the new centre which would be built on South West TAFE's city campus.
The state government's proposed timeline shows tech school directors will be appointed this year, followed by consultation and co-design meetings. Once designs are finalised construction will begin.
The new schools, aimed at teaching students skills in high-demand areas such as clean energy, robotics and advanced manufacturing, aren't expected to open until late 2026.
The city could see 40 to 50 new homes in a year with the council looking to the community, organisations and employers in 2024 for feedback on a $10 million key worker housing estate.
The project is earmarked for council-owned land near the former saleyards as part of a fast-track plan to address the accommodation crisis.
The "unique" idea won the unanimous support of councillors in November 2023 to seek expressions of interest from housing providers and gauge public feedback on the concept.
Half of the houses will be used for worker accommodation with healthcare workers likely to be given priority and the other half for affordable housing for women and children.
Advocacy and consultation
The council is also in the consultation phase for the Warrnambool Art Gallery and the Aquatic Strategy which Cr Blain said would help give a "clearer picture on the best way forward for each of these important projects".
A new art gallery next to Warrnambool's Civic Green would cost at least $52.5 million with two options unveiled in an updated business case for the project in December 2023.
A major redevelopment of AquaZone would cost $59.7 million and a move to a new location - yet to be decided - could soar to $80.5 million.
Cr Blain said council would also "continue to advocate for funding for important issues such as creating a safer Raglan Parade at Ardlie/Hider streets and Botanic/Fitzroy roads, an improved whale viewing platform, and vital stabilisation work at the Warrnambool Breakwater".
"Another important project we are advocating for is to improve the open space south of the Merri," he said.
"We are seeking $1.4 million for revegetation, new paths, and excitingly, a footbridge over the Merri River."
The year could also see a decision made on a proposed 5100-square kilometre wind zone which could generate up to 14 gigawatts of renewable power - enough for 8.4 million homes.
The proposed zone stretches from Warrnambool to Port MacDonnell in South Australia - potentially creating 3000 ongoing jobs in the region.
Public consultation was critical to help the federal government determine the size and positioning of the zone, and the community is now waiting for a decision to declare all of the proposed area, some of the proposed area or to not declare the area at all.
It's part of the first phase in the process for offshore wind in Australia, which is expected to take up to nine months.
Once feasibility licences are granted studies will be conducted on the area and environmental and other approvals acquired. Construction would then kick off when a commercial licence is granted.
