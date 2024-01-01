The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

New Year's Eve in photos: Races, cannons and fireworks start year with bang

JG
By Jessica Greenan
January 1 2024 - 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the Woodford Cup to the traditional cannon firing and fireworks to ring in the new year, The Standard's photographer Sean McKenna was there to capture it all.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.