New Year's Eve in photos: Races, cannons and fireworks start year with bang

From the Woodford Cup to the traditional cannon firing and fireworks to ring in the new year, The Standard's photographer Sean McKenna was there to capture it all.
New Year's Eve on the Hill at Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill attracted families and provided a great vantage point for fireworks over Lady Bay despite the cool southerly wind.
There were two fireworks displays, one at dusk so children could see in 2024 and another at midnight.
Earlier, a crowd of just under 5000 people attended the annual Woodford Cup race meeting at Warrnambool's racecourse.
The crowd witnessed Irish-born Warrnambool-based trainer Shane Jackson claim the feature event with the Japanese-bred galloper Mystery Island.
Were you and your friends or family snapped? See all the photos here.
